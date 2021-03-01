Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

7 ways to avoid corporate culture failures that devastate

Corporate culture makes or breaks your organisation. Avoid little known leadership traps with these seven tips.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One of the most neglected leadership responsibilities is deliberate care of corporate culture. We know culture is important, but secretly we just hope that people will get along and just get on with it. When there is so much to do, managing office politics is a massive drain on energy and morale. Left untended, the results are devastating. Ignore it at your peril.

Our leadership journey is walked alongside others, not parallel to them

All corporate cultures have a natural cycle: they are seeded with challenges and opportunities, grow productive, flourish, and then need to lay fallow and recover before a new cycle begins.

One of our first failed leadership responsibilities includes

1. Overworking the team and skipping the fallow stage. 

Successful cultures work towards peaks, and recover in troughs. These are great times when we can celebrate, reflect, and learn from our efforts. Without these breaks, work is a grind, and culture decays.

2. Too much task, not enough team.

CEOS can be hard-charging, results-driven leaders. In the pursuit of hitting targets and showcasing progress, we can forget that all that adrenaline, cortisol, dopamine, and endorphins needs some rebooting. This only happens with the people-oriented biochemicals that come from recognition, celebration, and acknowledgment.

3. No Culture Compass.

A Culture Compass summarises who we serve, our values, and our charter of agreed behaviours. It’s our guide for embedding a leadership mindset in each of our team members. Without one, behaviours can decay.

Maintaining standards is a crucial leadership principle

4. Letting the standards slip as you walk past them.

No leaders I know enjoy reprimanding people or pointing out poor performance. Many of us just want to be liked! Even when our energy is low or we are swamped, the consequences of turning a blind eye to corporate culture breaches seeds weeds we will forever be pulling out.

5. Blaming corporate culture problems on personalities not systems.

It’s so easy to think tensions are personality conflicts. That allows us to rinse our hands of the tension. More often than not it’s one of the systems that is driving team members to spar. Maybe the resource allocation process creates a bottleneck putting pressure on executives to get what they can, however they can. Maybe the recruitment process is choked with approvals so executives are left short-handed, and short-tempered, as the pressure mounts. Before determining that it’s a lack of leadership attributes that is causing a rift, look to the systems.

We need to be developing our people to a solid leadership framework

6. Not honing the leadership skills of our people.

Leadership development is not a ‘nice to have’. If we want to break free from the time-sucking experience of being the Chief Problem-Solver, then we need to uplift leaders around us. While the CEO sets the culture with their team, it’s the leadership skills of all the team that bring it to life consistently.

7. Poor boundaries.

Many CEOs will assume that people will do the right thing. The problem is that what we think is an obvious ‘right thing’ is not always explicit for others. Assumptions are evidence of poor leadership empathy. It seems banal, and maybe even a little patronising, but it is far from it. We need to make sure boundaries like how much team members need to be available when working from home, how much notice is required for taking leave, and other ‘small’ things are clear and explicit. This will avoid all sorts of festering resentments that can cause a corporate culture to go putrid.

How is your corporate culture garden? Which leadership responsibilities do you need to tend to? 

*** 

Related Articles:

Leadership empathy skills to create great corporate culture

Culture touchpoints: your key to stoking a fire

How to kickstart a great culture

***

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Leadership empathy skills to create great corporate culture

by Zoe Routh
Group of people at a conference table
Community//

5 Ways Business Leaders Can Develop a Stronger Company

by Jared Atchison
Community//

Corporate Wellbeing in the COVID-19 era

by Suzan Shedid Elsayed

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.