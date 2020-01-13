7 Ways To Accept Your Reality The Way It Is

Accepting the reality of your life and letting go of what you can not control sounds easy but it is not. It is difficult because your pain serves as a reminder of the struggle you have gone through to become what you are today. The pieces of your broken heart don’t let you find happiness in the present particularly when you are still on a fight.

I understand this because I have also witnessed heartbreaks, rejection, losses and a prolonged disease in the past recent years that suffered me like a hell. While I often remind others to stay calm and find peace and contentment within, I know it doesn’t soothe an aching heart to receive ‘finding happiness‘ advice in challenging circumstances.

Yet the acceptance is necessary for happiness and bringing harmony in life. Although it’s a bitter truth, you have to learn life will impose itself upon you each time and you have to deal with its ordeals with patience. If you ever think to yourself, “I can’t tolerate this anymore,” you probably need to change your ways so you can embrace your reality more easily and let go of what is outside your control.

In this article, I have compiled a list of 10 ways I still find useful during my tough times. Practice one or more of them to change your outlook towards a situation and find peace even at different times.

1. Begin By Developing A Positive Attitude

I am narrating two stories here to explain how a positive mind increases your power of acceptance.

Story 1: Only one month was left for Aditi’s marriage. She had planned big things for her marriage and scheduled the things accordingly. Here came a twist, just a month before, she met with an accident and was prescribed 15-days bed rest due to her injuries. But her marriage took place on a fixed date because of a supportive family and fiance. Owing to a leg injury, she could not dance and had to cancel her other wedding plans too. On the wedding day, this was the only thing running on her mind:

“How unlucky I am, nothing ever happens as per my plans!”

Story 2: In the same accident, her office colleague, Anu, who had joined the office recently, was also injured more severely than Aditi. Anu hailed from a poor family so all the savings of her father were spent on her operation. She was also prescribed bed rest but for six months. She also had nobody to take regular care of her, because she has only a father in the family who used to be ill.

But, during her bed rest, she thanked God and said,

“How lucky I am, God, Thanks for this new life! You saved me, I will start a new life now. I would apply for a new job if I couldn’t resume the old one!”

You have understood by now how a negative attitude stops you from accepting your reality. There is a famous quote, “Change your attitude, not aptitude that determines your altitude”. Therefore, develop a positive attitude, because a positive mind easily gets ready to find positive even out of a difficult situation.

2. Consider ‘Acceptance’ As A Self-Development Tool

Acceptance is often considered a sign of weakness. But going deeper into this, you would find, accepting any reality is a matter of courage. Even if it’s a loss of your loved one, a rejection or a state of depression, the earlier you accept your situation, the sooner you can find the ways to reach a solution.

For example, if you have lost a loved one, accept your feelings. Don’t be cruel to yourself by burying down the volcano of those intense grief emotions inside you. Reach out to a friend, health professional or a psychologist, if needed. Engage yourself in fulfilling what expectations they had from you like their dreams to see you as a more responsible or a successful person.

Similarly, if you are unhappy with your shape, channelize your negative energy towards exercising rather than feeling miserable all the time. If you are being rude to yourself for the way how you look, accept your uniqueness. Always remember, you are the only one of your kind there.

3. Listen To Your Desires, Experiences

In this step, you have to know your inner experiences, as well as, your desires. Analyze carefully, what is troubling you the most, which unfulfilled dreams or bad experiences are holding you back to accept things and enjoy your current reality.

Once you figure out they are painful, you can then at least find ways to cope with them and comfort yourself as effectively as possible.

If you are unhappy with some aspect of yourself, you would benefit from finding the solution or planning for a goal to fulfill those desires.

When you set a goal, you start putting your efforts to accomplish them. Once those efforts give you the desired results, you accept and nurture your current self.

4. Find Your Motivation In A Negative Situation

It’s a real challenge to stay in the course when life is throwing a punch at you. It’s true, without turning your focus onto your goal, your dreams will only be dreams. For their execution, you somehow have to find the motivation which keeps you encouraged even in a bad situation.

In the digital world, motivation is everywhere around you, but I read somewhere real motivation comes from within. And it’s true. A motivating video can make you feel good for the time being, but you are likely to turn negative over and again. So, find your motivation. Set a principle, a mantra, an emotion or an experience that can make you work even in pain and kill the procrastination.

That motivation mantra will boost your confidence, and keep your mind occupied with the hope for a better future. This hope becomes the biggest motivating factor to dilute the bitterness buried deep down somewhere in your heart owing to your current situation. This hope helps you accept your reality.

The one mantra that I found the most useful is if you are demotivated and dissatisfied with your situation, work with double force without worrying much about the results. Because, your situation is bound to change if you work honestly, forgetting everything else.

5. Accept Your Fear To Accept Your Reality

One of the biggest challenges we face to accept our situation is our fear of failures. Fear of failures comes from a lack of patience. So, to overcome fear, we have to develop the patience to wait for the right time. Because it is the patience that determines how we look at the situation.

If you don’t have patience, your mind is not composed and a disturbed mind sees only negative out of every situation. It is very much prone to resistance and creating turbulence.

To develop patience, you have to remind yourself every day that things take time to show results after their execution. If you are working on a goal, you have to take risks, make mistakes and fail multiple times. A big goal always demands a lot of persistence, hard work, and strong will power.

Therefore, accept your failures and accept your reality. Accept that there are hundreds of paths, out of them, there is only one right path that will lead you to your destiny. Now, to find that right path, you must have to travel those hundred paths leaving all your fear behind.

Since finding the right path is worth your patience, don’t let this delay make you restless, impatient and fearful. Develop the patience to wait for the right time, let go of your fears and enjoy your present.

6. Don’t Let Them Judge Your Situation

Even if you have made mistakes or even blunders, never let anyone judge your situation and make you live with the guilt. Because they are only humans, and humans are to make mistakes, and this is called human nature. Leave this act of judgment up to the Universe because the Universe has its ways to return the things to you.

This thought sets you free. You don’t unnecessarily compare yourself to other people. You accept that everybody’s life is different. Even if the Universe takes something from you, it forgives too. Unlike the people, it gives other opportunities as well to change your destiny.

When you realize this, you are likely to accept your reality with a light heart. Remember, you are not in any race with anyone. If you are making efforts, you will get rewards as well but at the right time, neither sooner, nor later.

Don’t allow the remarks of people to develop hatred for yourself. Avoid self-criticism by appreciating yourself every morning. You have worked hard to come this far, which is the most important thing worth celebrating yourself.

7. Believe It’s Going To Hurt Less

When you are distressed, you don’t believe in the right things that may happen to you in your future. You perceive the world with your glasses of fear, sadness, and negativity. But here you forget a universal truth, “Change is the law of nature.”

Nothing is permanent. The situation, however worse it may look at this moment is going to change one day. It is not going to hurt you the same way as it is hurting today. Things may take time but they will change for sure. You are going to find peace, healing and everything you deserve. Just have faith.

Remember, the situation which is seeming negative today may dramatically take a positive turn tomorrow. Maybe a person to whom you had to say goodbye today, is destined to be with you after few years, or maybe you collect the courage to let go of that person and find someone better in time to come.

If you fill your mind with this faith, it would help you find immense peace in the current reality and accept the things the way they are.

Conclusion

Accepting your reality is indeed a daunting task in which many fail every day. But, your regrets and anger would not help you. You have to keep making efforts to find peace in your current reality.

Think about what you did to handle an unpleasant situation you went through last time. Write your thoughts on paper, listen to your experiences and learn when to resist and when to accept.

Acceptance is not something you can learn in the blink of an eye. It is a long-time effort that makes you stronger and a better person. In between, you realize how far you have come and things don’t hurt much now as they used to be. You find yourself mature enough to face any kind of situation.