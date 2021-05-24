7 Tricks to Conquer Negativity and Live Your Desired Life

Many of us are addicted to the negative. We read, watch, listen to, and spend most of our hours focused on what is wrong in our lives. It’s hard to imagine how people who seem happier than us do it and why we’re not able to do so as well. The dark side just seems more attractive somehow – it comes with excitement, intensity, and maybe even anger. It makes us feel alive.

Do you feel that way? Do you see negativity as a way of life? Is it something that you could change if you wanted to?

More than probably, the answer for many is yes.

As simple as it may sound, however, what allows us to see and experience negativity all around us is our conditioning. It’s how we’ve been brought up, and we continue to act based on the lessons we’ve learned through this journey. And, of course, our current life circumstances are also playing their part.

We cannot think positively, express ourselves through creativity, or live our desired life unless we can break through the conditioning. Firstly, we must consciously decide on how we want to experience the world and who we want to be as a person. Then, once the decision has been made, it is time to put in place a system and process of empowering ourselves to have the freedom to choose how we want to be instead of being told what is good for us. This is where I believe breaking negativity out of our lives begins.

The 7 tricks below have been of great help to me in breaking negativity out of my life. I hope they will do the same for you too.

If you wish to read more about my work, please see my website: we specialize in chamomile shampoos and organic skincare. Our recipes are based on the ancient beauty secrets of the Ancient Greeks and Egyptians.

1. Stop watching the news – Do you ever feel like you’re living in a negative world? You see all that is wrong with the world and want to leave, but there is nowhere to go because it’s everywhere. The answer is simple – watch less TV. Learn how to be less influenced by negative stories. Realize that even though the news is here to inform us, it’s also here to sell a product.

2. Stop reading the news – It’s almost the same as watching but this time you’re getting it through text. I love reading, but I realized that so much negativity has been created through what we read, and therefore we are always exposed to it. In essence, you’re feeding negativity in your life, which is something you want to stop doing if you want a better life.

3. Stop talking about it – There’s a great saying, “once bitten twice shy.” In other words, we are more likely to get another chance to express our negativity once we open up and let it out. So start by making a conscious decision to avoid the topic of what’s wrong. I know that it is hard, but if you’re aware of your surroundings and can recognize where negativity is lurking, you will be much better off in the future.

4. Realize that you are the only one who can control your reactions, opinions, and feelings – Allow yourself some time to be miserable about what is going on in your life. It is human nature to feel how we feel, and it’s OK to be negative. However, once it’s over and you’ve had your fill of it, realize that you are still in control of how you react, think, and feel. The fact is we are all responsible for our own emotions, so get out there sooner rather than later.

5. Focus on the achievements and not the failures – You feel sorry for yourself. Your confidence is low. You start to think you’re not good enough to get the things you want. What do you do? You go and unearth every achievement you’ve ever had in your life – big or small – and use it as leverage to move forward. It may sound easier said than done, but by making this exercise a habit, it will ease your pain and help you move past the bad chapter in your life.

6. Realize how lucky you are to be alive – This is something that I’ve started to remind myself of every single day. The fact is each one of us is lucky to even be here. We have the opportunity to live our lives and do whatever we want with them. We have people who care about us, love in our lives, friends like you and me, and the list just goes on. All of us are special in our unique way. Let that sink in!

7. Put yourself in the shoes of others – Remember to always think about what is going on in the lives of others. If you can, get rid of any self-interest and put yourself in the shoes of someone who has been struggling with their loved ones. Look beyond your problems, and someone will surely catch your eye. See how desperate they are for what you already have or how thankful they are for the small things you take for granted. What can you do to help them with their situation?

Conclusion

The above 7 ideas have helped me tremendously to break the cycle of negativity in my life. I realize that it may not be easy, but it does work. It’s never too late to start a new chapter in your life, and no one can take that away from you by simply saying that “you’ve lost” something or by telling you how someone has made wrong decisions in their lives which led them to where they are at right now.