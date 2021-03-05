7 Traits That Signal You Have Low Self-Esteem

Definition of Low Self-Sufficiency

What is an inferiority complex? Low self-esteem is another term to describe a feeling of inferiority or low self-esteem, in which someone with this kind of feeling will always feel inferior compared to the people around him. In addition, feelings of inferiority are feelings of worthlessness that arise because of psychological, social and physical inadequacies.

When we feel inferior, we will begin to compare what we don’t have with what other people have. Feelings of inferiority will also make us always feel deficient, we are like individuals who are always lacking, while other people have many advantages that we don’t have.

When We Compare Ourselves to Colleagues

As discussed in the previous section, feelings of inferiority will make us as individuals who not only always feel inferior, but also like to compare ourselves with other people, especially comparing ourselves with colleagues in the office. Feelings like this will only torture us and make us not confident to hang out with the people around us.

In modern times like today, competition has become increasingly fierce. For those who have not worked, compete with each other to get a job and for those who are already working also have competition with their co-workers. In other words, life in the modern world offers ubiquitous competition.

Because of this increasingly fierce competition, we feel increasingly helpless, inferior and always feel inadequate. Every human being in modern times has a tendency to compete.

In fact, competition at work creates a sense of stress for everyone involved. For example, managers, co-workers, and even YOURSELF. In the end, the tendency to over-compete and compare ourselves too far, the less harmonious relationship with co-workers because they feel competed with, all of these conditions will lead to a negative environment, both in our hearts, minds and work environment.

According to Laura Weldy, who has a position as female leadership at The Well Supported Woman, there are 4 main ways that everyone can do so that we stop feeling inferior and comparing ourselves with our colleagues in the office.

Here are 7 traits that signal you have low self-esteem and how to overcome it.

You always refer to other opinions

A sure sign that you don’t believe in yourself is the fear to express your own opinion. It’s easier to refer to the opinions of others who are, in your view, more authoritative people because you consider them more worthy than you.

You compare yourself to others, thinking they’re better.

If you can’t go a minute without thinking that someone could do something better than you, your self-esteem definitely needs to be worked on. Psychologists suggest to stop comparing yourself with others — not only are these comparisons destructive, but they’re also based on false assumptions. Continue Reading……

