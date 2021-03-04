Contributor Log In/Sign Up
7 Toxic Thoughts That Poison Our Lives and How to Get Rid of Them

Life is a challenge and there will always be obstacles that make you a better and stronger person.

Everyone is natural to have toxic thoughts that can destroy his life. These toxic thoughts should be thrown away for a happier, stress-free life. The main problem is that many people see the negative side of things without realizing that they are toxic thoughts.

It is as if negative thinking has become a habit, so being negative is considered normal and natural to be negative all the time. negativity triggers another negativity, which will lead to many failures.

Researchers say that there are about 30,000 thoughts that humans need to think about every day. These thoughts can be a good thing or a bad thing. Good thoughts can increase happiness in your life, while bad or negative thoughts can destroy your happiness. So, focusing your attention on positive thoughts is necessary because it avoids undesirable thoughts and situations. It also helps you move forward to a more positive life because toxic thoughts can damage your soul. Here are some of the most common and soul-damaging toxic thoughts. It’s good you know and you stay away from it!

You often blame yourself.

We all want to feel in control of what’s happening in our lives, so when something doesn’t happen the way we expected, we might blame ourselves, even if we aren’t responsible. For example, if your child gets bad grades in school, you might think that you’re a bad parent. Or if you booked a table at a restaurant for you and your friends, but when you got there, they didn’t have a record of your reservation, you start blaming yourself for not being responsible enough to double-check if the booking went through, and you think all of your friends also blame you for ruining their night. While in reality, it was probably not your fault at all — maybe the person checking the reservations just missed it, or there was a system failure.

So instead of beating yourself up and thinking, “It’s all my fault, I could have prevented that,” accept that there are some things that are just out of your control and you aren’t responsible if something goes wrong. Continue Reading……

    Elizabeth Gilardo

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

