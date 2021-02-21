7 Tips To Make Your Work From Home More Productive And Stress-Free

Working from home brings practicalities and challenges. To keep work and personal life balanced, strategies are needed.

At first, glance, working from home can seem simple and enjoyable. But, along with practicality, remote work brings different challenges. It is necessary to seek balance so that neither work nor personal life is harmed.

With the coronavirus pandemic, even more professionals and companies are adopting the home office for the first time – and suddenly. To help them adapt, portal Inc. selected 7 advice from professionals who already have long experience in this work model.

The tips cover everything from productivity to ways to maintain mental health in the period. See below:

1. Stay calm

Staying at home can be very lonely. Try to stay calm. Listen to music, put a funny movie in the background … do whatever it takes to create a welcoming atmosphere.

2. Get up

Don’t work in bed. You want your bed to be a place of peace and tranquillity, not work stress.

3. Have a greener environment

If you work from home, you can spend days without going out, especially in cold climates. Having some plants can make a big difference in your workspace.

4. Establish a place to not go

Not everyone has an office, so it’s okay to work at the dining table or sofa. My advice is: try to create a space between the places you are working and the places where you’re relaxing, even if it seems a little silly to stay on two different sides of the couch.

5. Dress-up

Wake up and dress up like you’re going to work. If you wear slippers all day, you won’t be as productive.

6. Create routines

Establish a pre-work routine and a post-work routine. Without proper limits, working in the same place where you wake up, eat and sleep can drive anyone crazy.

7. Stay connected

Keep a chat window with the team. There is nothing more important in a remote group project than casual communication. Not just official emails and work updates, but the ability to chat and relax.