Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

7 Tips to Help Insomnia and Anxiety

It’s been a year. Between navigating a pandemic and attempting to maintain as much normality in life as possible, for many, it may even be one of their toughest years to date. With added changes in routines and peaks in stress, it’s not uncommon to encounter bouts of insomnia and anxiety, but as we start […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

It’s been a year. Between navigating a pandemic and attempting to maintain as much normality in life as possible, for many, it may even be one of their toughest years to date. With added changes in routines and peaks in stress, it’s not uncommon to encounter bouts of insomnia and anxiety, but as we start to see things ease back to normal, could you be holding onto negative sleeping habits that affect your overall wellbeing?

Before we deep dive into exploring ways to beat insomnia, let’s start with the basics.

What is Insomnia?

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can manifest in both acute and chronic forms. Despite its causes varying from person to person, it regularly presents itself as:

  • Sleep disruption (you wake frequently throughout the night)
  • The trouble with falling asleep
  • An inability to fall asleep after waking in the night

While the short term effects of insomnia might just sound like a frustrating nights sleep, untreated insomnia can trigger:

  • Fatigue and drowsiness
  • Irritability, depression or anxiety
  • Issues with alertness and recall
  • Problems with focus
  • Weight gain
  • Hormone Imbalances

The Link Between Insomnia And Anxiety

Although it is only one of the potential effects of frequent, disrupted sleep, more than 20% of people experiencing insomnia will recall feelings of anxiety at the same time. This can result in serious long term complications to both your quality of life and mental health. But it’s not all bad news, as a few simple adjustments to your sleep routine could see a dramatic improvement in your sleep and anxiety levels.

 As some of the most peculiar things can keep us awake at night, it can be hard to guarantee a one-size-fits-all solution to tackling sleep troubles. Fortunately, with constant advances in the study of sleep and natural remedies, these clinically proven changes can help:

1. Stop Tricking Your Brain Into Thinking It’s Daytime

Do you use your phone or laptop up until bedtime? The bright (blue) lightsthat bounce off your face emit signals that trick your brain into thinking it’s still daytime. We suggest leaving technology outside of the bedroom altogether, but if your work requires odd hours, check the night shift settings on your device or consider blue light glasses to help block these harmful rays.

 2. Create A Restful Sleeping Environment

One of the most significant factors to a disruptive sleep can be attempting to get your zzz’s in an inadequate sleep space. Try and keep your bedroom cool, dark and free of any noise distractions. Implementing sleeping aids like our Mega Support Kit may also help set the snooze mood as it uses homeopathic tinctures and aromatic mists to naturally encourage a resting state

3. Assess Your Sleep Routine

How regular are your sleeping patterns? If you find yourself jumping between different sleep and wake times, you could be throwing off your circadian rhythm (natural body clock). When our circadian rhythm is off we can feel sluggish at funny hours, moody, hungry and immune-compromised. Consider setting a bedtime that is easy to maintain so that your body can regulate naturally.

4. Make Sure Your Bed Is Comfortable!

It’s hard to sleep well on an uncomfortable mattress. With a third of our lives spent sleeping, the investment in a good bed is invaluable!

5. Kick Coffee To The Curb

Coffee is a stimulant and if you drink enough of it, it can trigger your “fight or flight” response. This often amplifies feelings of anxiety and heightens our senses, making it difficult to unwind and venture off to sleep! If you’re looking for a natural coffee substitute, check out the Morning Drops, our secret weapon to boosting energy and igniting your inner sunshine (it also lasts longer than a standard caffeine hit!).

6. Journal It Down!

Sometimes the best way to leave your daily stresses at the door is to write them all down before going to bed. This encourages self-reflection and a mental unwind, as you physically offload your thoughts onto paper. Jotting down your to-do list for the following day has also been strongly advised, with researchers linking it to eliminating overthinking and improving rates of falling asleep.

7. Meditate

Mindfulness meditation has used to improve wellness and anxiety for many years. In a study by JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers found that individuals practising mindful meditation experienced less insomnia, fatigue and depression at the end of six sessions than a comparable group spending their sessions learning about standard sleeping tips. This is because meditation helps train the relaxation response in our brain, which diverts stressful energy.  

We suggest working with a trial and error approach to finding your unique sleeping solution. In many cases, a few simple additions to a bedtime routine can improve insomnia and relieve its adverse effects, like anxiety and a lack of alertness. If after exploring these natural methods your insomnia is still affecting your waking life and mental wellbeing, please be sure to consult your doctor.

To find out more about the science of sleep, head to the Journal

Shea Morrison, Co-Founder at The Goodnight Co.

Shea Morrison has worked in health & wellness for a while now. After a career in Media, Radio & Marketing in Brisbane, Shea became a Mum and her focus changed as she realised the importance of meaningful rest and connection. In 2014, Shea joined forces with friend, Mum and now business partner, Danielle Knight to create The Goodnight Co., a meaningful platform to help people fall back in love with sleep and prioritise meaningful rest. At the time, Shea & Danielle were sleep deprived Mums after just having had their youngest children. Launching with Silk Pillowcases & Silk Sleep Masks, the pair then spent the next five years researching and surveying hundreds of people about their sleep problems, gradually developing many more lines of products to help our customers build sleep rituals to solve these problems. Fast forward five years, millions of research papers and thousands of podcasts, Shea's passion continues to lie in sharing how better sleep can help everyone improve their day-to-day lives.
With sleep problems still on the rise, Shea & Danielle were constantly being asked for more information on how to help people re-discover quality sleep. As a result, The Goodnight Co.'s first Sleep Retreats and Sleep Workshops launched in 2019. The Retreat & Workshops allow personalised help for those struggling with disrupted sleep patterns and provide a mixture of education and relaxation, science and deep sleep, meditation and mindfulness.
For our Retreats, Shea & Danielle found the perfect location at Springfield Farm in the Southern Highlands of Bowral; a beautiful location with lots of space to connect with nature, fresh air, nourishing food and a space to support our guests, who could walk away feeling equiped with the tools to re-build their sleep rituals. For our business focused Workshops, Shea & Danielle have been able to connect with workplace professionals and provide tailored industry specific advice on how sleep can be impacting employees and what management and staff can do to improve this area of their health, and productivity.
Along with The Goodnight Co., Shea is also a Mum to Max & Molly, wife, Director of boutique advertising agency, Collaborative Media, marriage celebrant, entrepreneur, and avid podcast subscriber.
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

overcome insomnia
Community//

How a Strong Sense of Self Helped Me Overcome Chronic Insomnia

by Antoinetta Vogels
Unplug & Recharge//

What Is the Best Way to Fix Broken Sleep?

by Seth J. Gillihan
Unplug & Recharge//

Behind the Wall of Sleep

by Thrive Global

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.