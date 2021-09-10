7 Tips to Handle the Stress of Working From Home

Working from home has been the way of the world over the last eighteen or so months. Due to COVID-19, much of the world found itself thrown into a tailspin with workplaces transitioning seemingly overnight from an in-person point-of-sale, to almost exclusively online. Offices were vacated as those workers, too, took to online portals to do their work. Not working in an office also enabled employers to keep people employed from home – and therefore not have to worry about the expenditures associated with maintaining an office space.

This shift has left many to ponder what remains of the humble office. And is the home office, the new work-office? If so, how does this affect everyday workers and employees alike? How do we transition from a world of breakfasts and lunches in lunchrooms and coffee break chats with our favourite friends from work?

Working from home sounds idyllic enough – you get to work in your PJs, from the comfort of your own bed! Alas, it’s not always so. Here are seven tips to keep your work-at-home life stress-free.

Keep Your Workstation Clean

Though you may be working from home, it’s important that you don’t let your workspace become over-crowded, nor get lazy with garbage disposal because you’re working from home. One of the best ways to maintain consistent results is to treat your home-office like it is your work office – and neither you, nor your boss, or the office janitorial staff, would be very happy with a filthy desk that’s still got coffee cups and food waste laying around on it from the day before. Make sure you clean up after yourself after each meal spent sitting at the desk. Keeping a clean workspace will allow you to focus better, minimise your distraction and keep you efficient.

Keep The Windows Open

You’re no longer in an air-conditioned space – unless you have at-home air conditioning – in which case, good for you! But if you’re not so lucky, make sure you keep the windows open and keep a good flow of fresh air. This will not only allow you to maintain a nice working environment, but fresh air is good for the mind, offering greater clarity and focus.

Talk to Someone Other Than Your Work Colleagues

If you’re lucky enough to have your kids or spouses or significant others or roommates who also work from home, it’s very important that you talk to them periodically throughout the day, as time allows! This all-important interaction will improve your interpersonal relationships. It’ll make them feel like you still know that they exist, despite spending hours stuck in your office, and it’ll give you an opportunity to get your mind away from whatever is going on at work. Even if it’s just an hour at lunch and then a few minutes here and there throughout the day. You can’t just talk to your work colleagues and that’s it – it’s critical that you have a separation between work and home life.

Organise Someone to Take Care of Your Kids

One of the biggest reasons why working from home can be stressful is the kids. Now, don’t get me wrong, I am sure that you love your children dearly, but if you’re trying to work, there’s nothing worse than your toddler interrupting you every few minutes with umpteen questions about the way the world works. If you’re looking to lessen your level of stress that might be brought on by the unpredictability of small children and your need to be, you know, at work, then it’s important that you organise someone to come and take care of your kids, so that you can focus on work when you need to.

Bring Your Essential Services to You

Chances are if you work from home, your life at home is already chaotic enough. You probably don’t have the time to stop and make meals or make sure that the dog doesn’t end up swallowing a shoelace. It’s important, therefore, that you ensure that essential services can be brought to you when you need them. Don’t have time to make dinner, because you’re working the graveyard shift? That’s what Skip The Dishes is for! If you find your animal(s) having some sort of medical emergency, call your on-call, in-home veterinary service. It’s okay not to have any time to do certain things during your work-day, but when you have the opportunity to bring those services to you, do so, it will simplify your life.

Unplug at the End of the Day

If there’s one thing that you should take away from these tips, it is the importance of unplugging at the end of the day. While it is okay to work from home, it is not highly recommended that you bring your work life back into the home atmosphere. Unplugging at the end of the day – completely – should be treated like going home from the office. Leaving your office work at the office, to give yourself more opportunity to focus on the things that you might be missing at home.

Get Your Exercise

While it can be easy to forget, working from home should also mean that you can work out from home. Since you won’t be getting all of that exercise walking to work, it’s imperative that you establish some sort of at-home regular workout routine to keep you healthy.

Working from home doesn’t have to be stressful, by following our simple above tips you can find the rewards of working from home, from the comfort of your bed!