7 Tips To Find Your Motivation

If you find that you can’t bring yourself to go through the necessary actions to reach your goals, then you more than likely lack the motivation.

Motivation isn’t something that is simply found; you have to make it happen. If you find yourself in a rut,

here are some practical ways to drive yourself forward to accomplish your goals and change your life.

Make a Deal With Yourself

If you want to overcome procrastination and start getting things done, you need to make a deal with yourself. This deal can be either big or small.

For example, you can tell yourself, “When I’m done with these reports, I can take a walk in the park and enjoy

some ice cream.”

Giving yourself something fun to do once you complete your task can keep you motivated to get things done.

Leave Yourself Messages in The Morning

There may be mornings when you look in the mirror and don’t like what you see. This can quickly kill any motivation you have and quickly ruin your day.

To avoid this issue, find a message that will inspire you to be your best, even if you don’t look or feel it. Using

a dry erase marker, write the self-affirming message on your bathroom mirror.

This will help build your self-image and help you start your day on a positive note.

Don’t Hit The Snooze Button

One phrase that can quickly zap your motivation, “Just five more minutes.” When you hit your snooze button, you’re starting your day off by procrastinating the inevitable task of getting up and going.

Having an extra five minutes in bed in the morning isn’t going to do you any favors and will kill your motivation.

Practice Positive Self Talk

If you have trouble getting out of bed in the morning, start practicing positive self-talk. When your alarm goes off in the morning, instead of grumbling and hitting the snooze button, tell yourself, “I can do this!”

By affirming yourself in this way, it will make it easier for you to get out of bed and get going in the

mornings.

Stay On A Regular Schedule

Knowing what to expect can keep you motivated, which is why it’s important to know your daily schedule and stick with it as much as you possibly can.

While things do happen that can interrupt a schedule, knowing that you have one planned and in place can

make it much easier to keep on track and still stay productive during the day.

Breakfast is Key

Eating a healthy and balanced breakfast is the key to starting your day out right. Food is energy, so by eating in the morning and choosing the right types of foods, you will remain focused on your daily tasks and goals.

Even when you feel pressed for time, have a go-to meal that will give you the nutrition you need to start your

day off right.

Have a Moring Routine

Having a morning routine can help you gain motivation to propel you into the rest of your day. Knowing what to expect and knowing that once it’s done what comes next will help you make it through your day.

Changes in your routine can make it difficult to think clearly and have a productive day. However, doing the same

general activities in the same order can help you get going.

Summary

Taking advantage of one or all of these tips will help you get motivated. They have helped me tremendously.

And while I understand that some days are better than others, implementing these tips should help you find your motivation.