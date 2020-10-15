7 Tips to combine teleworking and efficiency

Many companies encourage or force their employees to work at home because of the coronavirus. To work effectively at home, you need to be well organized. Here’s how.

In the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic, teleworking is increasingly essential for companies. In his televised address on Thursday evening, Emmanuel Macron explicitly asked companies “when possible” to allow their employees to use telework. Millions of employees, unaccustomed to working from home, will have to drastically change their habits. Here’s how to maintain productivity while working from your living room.

1 / Put on an outfit

There is a great temptation to start the working day in pajamas or underwear. This is a big mistake, however. It is important to dress at a minimum to distinguish between work and home life and to be in the right frame of mind to get to work.

While there is no need to wear a suit or put on an uncomfortable sweater, you’ll be more likely to be productive if you wear a shirt and jeans rather than the worn t-shirt / jogging combo.

Also, if your boss decides to call you for a video conference, you won’t have to change quickly.

2 / Create your workspace

Working on your bed or on your sofa is a big no. If you are not lucky enough to have an office at home, find the time to create a space — however small — so that you can work calmly. If necessary, don’t hesitate to invest in an ergonomic seat, especially if you suffer from back pain. If your home is not bathed in natural light, adding artificial light sources such as halogens or auxiliary lamps can be a good compromise.

3 / Avoid temptations

For some people, working from home is a real ordeal. Away from the eyes of your colleagues, you can more easily watch videos on Youtube, follow all the latest information on the coronavirus or browse social networks. To avoid the pitfalls, compose a playlist of songs that help you focus. A devilishly effective method tested and approved by yours truly.

4 / Plan schedules

If you are the workaholic type, it is important to define the rules with your employer so that you don’t get overwhelmed and still be in front of your screen at 8 p.m. It is best to keep the same working hours as usual. There is no question of using the pretext of working from home to catch up on sleeping hours or, conversely, to continue sending emails at 8 p.m.

5 / Stay in touch with colleagues

With teleworking, your colleague who complains all the time or the one who speaks too loudly in the open space will no longer annoy you. If this sounds good to you at first, be sure to maintain close contact with those you are used to seeing every day of the week. In short, don’t play “dead” just because you work from home.

Answering emails to you, keeping your phone nearby, and being available for a last-minute video conference is the minimum you can do.

6 / Take breaks

Like when you are at the office, it is important to allow yourself a few breaks to take a break. Don’t sacrifice your lunch break just because you’re at home. Is your 3pm coffee sacred? There is no question of losing this good habit.

Well known to freelancers, freelancers and freelancers, the 50/10 method can help you in your work organization. This technique consists of dividing your time into cycles of 50 minutes of work (without giving in to any temptation) and 10 minutes of break.

7 / Follow the advice of a pro

What could be better than listening to the tips of a professional who has been telecommuting for almost 20 years? Guillaume Champeau advises you in particular to adopt … a cat. Yes you read that correctly, a cat to boost your efficiency.