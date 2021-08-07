7 tips on how to keep your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic

During moments of uncertainty, it is natural for you to feel more anxious, sad and distressed. To help you maintain your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, we present 7 incredible tips that we meet with the help of Unimed Fortaleza’s mental health team.

The moment by which the world is passing is unique to most people. Cuvid-19, in addition to provoking complications in people’s physical health, also brought abrupt changes in their routines, especially after social isolation, which, although essential to contamination, makes contact with relatives and friends, preventing, also , performing events and meetings.

To help you go through this delicate period, we will present some suggestions from the preventive medicine of Unimed Fortaleza how to take care of your mental health during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Check it out now!

7 tips to maintain mental health

We’ll list below some very interesting tips to help you and your loved ones go through this pandemic:

1 – Use of Technology for health

Social support is fundamental for the quality of life of human beings. At this time when it is restricted, we remember that physical distancing is necessary, but to talk about funny subjects and interact with your family and friends is possible by social networks, telephones and applications.

2 – Beware of excess information

Nowadays, access to information and news about Covid-19 can be done through the Internet, social networks and television. However, excess information during quarantine can be understood by your organism as an overload of stimuli, which can increase stress and anxiety levels.

Therefore, it is important to analyze your reactions and, if you need it necessary, avoid excessive reading of these negative stimuli. If you want information, always look for official and reliable sources, as on the sites below:

• World Health Organization (WHO);

• Ministry of Health;

• Unimed fortress.

3 – Look for hobbies and activities that elevate your well-being

The obligations occupy a lot of your time and you end up not getting a schedule to perform activities that do you good? Now it can be a good time to try to find a balance between your obligations and activities of personal interest.

Pleasure activities can help improve their quality of life, positively contributing to a sense of well-being and reduction of sadness, stress and anxiety. Exercising body and mind are extremely important activities. In our YouTube channel, we have taught how to work out without leaving home in our playlist “exercises at home”.

4 – Establish and hold a daily routine

Many people complain about their routines, as if repetition was boring and boring. However, it can be therapeutic as it allows you to organize yourself and have a sense of control, which also brings security and emotional comfort.

So, establish and respect the hours to sleep, wake up and meal. Set an activity, even if small, for each period of the day: for example, watering the plants in the morning, do physical exercises in the afternoon and read a book at night. Balance is essential to take care of your mental health.

5 – Take good care of your sleep

Maintaining the time you sleep and wake up every day, even at weekends and holidays, has a positive impact on the functioning of our sleep. We separated some tips for you to have a nicer sleep in the table below!

6 – Reconnect with people who live with you

For bonds between you and your family members to be reconnected and you can go through this pandemic of the new coronavirus together, two strategies can be helpful: rescue the relationship and respect for privacy, with balance between both.

Memory

Videos and photos are excellent allies to strengthen bonds because they recover periods of overcoming, funny stories, fun moments and learning experiences. All this returns to bring meaning to the relationship, helping in the change of perspective against the present moment.

Keep spaces and privacy instants for each person

Being alone, with your thoughts, involved in some activity or simply in silence is an opportunity to breathe quietly, recharge the energies and reorganize internally. This is respect for yourself, for the other and for the relationship.

7 – Use the strategy a.c.a.l.m.e

Created by the psychologist and researcher Bernard Rangé, the strategy a.c.a.l.m.e.-and can be very important in a moment of more intense anxiety, as in panic attacks. These attacks are anxiety crises characterized by the emergence of various physical symptoms..