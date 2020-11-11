7 Tips for a Healthier Holiday Season

Keeping yourself out of harm’s way during the holidays will allow you to enjoy a happy and healthy season. Your chances of getting into certain accidents or facing other health risks might increase during the holidays, and finding ways to keep yourself safe can benefit you. Here are some of the best ways to avoid danger throughout the holiday season.

Avoid Getting Sick

Unfortunately, the holidays also align with cold and flu season, so it’s important to take additional precautions to keep from getting sick. You should wash your hands and encourage others to do the same to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. Be extra cautious around people who are coughing or sneezing a lot. Increasing your vitamin C intake may also provide better protection from illness.

Watch Out for Injuries

You may be more prone to certain injuries during the holiday season. The cold outdoor temperatures can cause snow and ice to form on the ground, so it’s important to wear the right kind of shoes and hold onto handrails whenever possible while walking outside. Sprinkling some sand or salt on walkways can make them less slippery. Believe it or not, some people even sustain injuries by dropping cooked turkeys that are removed from ovens on their feet, and you should take additional precautions when handling bulky food items.

Refrain from Indulging in Unhealthy Foods

It's expected that you'll eat some foods that aren't so healthy to celebrate the season, but eating too much of them can spell disaster. Indulging in too many unhealthy foods can cause weight gain and increased blood pressure. Pack some healthy snacks in your bag or bring a protein shake while strolling through malls so that you can munch on them instead of buying unhealthy items at the food court.

Consume Alcohol in Moderation

Alcoholic beverages often go along with holiday cheer, but drinking too much can be dangerous. Drinking to the point of intoxication will make it more dangerous for you to operate a motorized vehicle and other equipment. Another risk that’s associated with drinking too much is alcohol poisoning, which may lead to vomiting, severe dehydration and hypothermia due to a decrease in body temperature. It’s also important to keep an eye out for drunk drivers while traveling on the roads.

Cut Down a Christmas Tree

Instead of buying a tree from a store lot, you should consider cutting one down yourself. As Cutting down your own Christmas tree will help you get some exercise to burn some of the extra pounds that you may have put on during the season. Whether you want a tall, short or skinny Christmas tree, you’ll have greater freedom to choose the best option when you hunt for the perfect tree.

Inspect Your Heating System

As the cold days of winter set in, you’ll want to check your heating system to determine if it’s in good working condition. A heater that’s old or faulty can spark fires that will quickly ruin your holiday plans. Cleaning the inside and outside of your heater can remove the dust, dirt and cobwebs that could pose additional fire hazards. Your heater may also be emitting carbon dioxide that’s potentially fatal, and installing a carbon dioxide detector can alert you of this problem.

Focus on Mental Health

In addition to your physical well-being, you shouldn’t neglect your mental health during the holiday season. You might feel more stressed or even depressed during this time of year, and it’s important to deal with these feelings in the most effective ways. You shouldn’t be afraid to reach out to others to talk about your feelings and gain valuable feedback. It’s also important that you still get enough sleep and take time to appreciate the special moments that make the season magical.

Putting in the extra effort to stay safe during the holidays will make it possible for you to enjoy future holiday seasons for years to come. Following these safety tips can ensure a merrier season for everyone.