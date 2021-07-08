7 Tips by Michael Osland on Taking Care of Your Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the world hard, changing how we think, behave, and live. Even though the virus attacks the respiratory system, people have also immensely struggled with mental health due to the epidemic.

Listed below are seven tips you can follow to improve your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 Important Tips by Michael Osland on Taking Care of Your Mental Health

Build a Routine

No matter how much it is needed, it’s practically difficult for people to stay completely home. Isolation can have a long-term negative impact on a person’s mind. However, you can deal with it by setting up a daily routine for yourself. Please make a list of your everyday tasks and keep checking them off during the day to feel a sense of accomplishment.

Exercise

It is unexpected for you to become a fitness freak overnight. But to be mentally sound, you need to be physically active. Even 10-15 minutes of brisk walking (even inside your home) can help your brain function smoothly.

Eat Healthily

Various studies have proved that eating well can help improve a person’s mental health. Eating well means intaking a well-balanced diet that is rich in vegetables and nutritions. Increase the intake of seasonal fruits as well. Avoid junk and sugary diets as much as you can, as these can potentially cause damage to your body and, in turn, your mind.

Keep In Touch

Human beings are social animals, and being socially isolated can affect us. Since physical distancing is necessary, go virtual to be in touch with your friends and family. Remember, communicating how you feel (especially at your lows) can help you recover faster and effectively. Isolation is the biggest cause of psychological issues in people these days.

Develop a Hobby

Spending time on an activity that you love can improve your mental health and overall well-being as per Michael Osland. Research shows that people with hobbies are less likely to suffer fromlow mood, stress, and depression. So invest your free time into an activity you enjoy. Read, sing, dance or write. Do what you love!

Watch Sunrise

No, you can not sleep late- if you want to be mentally fit! Go to bed early so you can have enough sleep before waking up early in the morning. According to researchers, early risers are less prone to mental illnesses than ‘nightowls. Sunrise can help to liftyour mood and fill you up with new energy.

Think Positive

The most basic yet effective one. Thinking positive is hard sometimes, especially in times like these. Read, watch, and listen to content that sparks positivity into your system. Practising gratitude daily is a great exercise to embark on positivity. Do not underestimate the power of positive thinking. Things will be normal soon. Hang in there- positively!

The pandemic has had a huge negative impact on our mental health. Hence it is now needed more than ever before to take care of our mental well-being actively. Following the tips mentioned above, you can avoid many forms of psychological stressors during the pandemic.