7 Things Creative Entrepreneurs Can Do to Thrive Now

INTRO — story. It was all gone. $3000-$5000/mo revenue that I was making from my design work. Gone overnight. Things can change in a blink of an eye. That certainly seems to be the theme song for 2020. So what can we do to bounce back? To shift from an attitude of surviving to thriving?

1. Hit Pause & Evaluate. It’s so easy for us to get caught up in the momentum of our busy lives and continue the familiar dance of our day-to-day routines. But it’s SO important to just take a step back and take mental inventory of where you’re at right now. Revisit the goals you have for yourself. What’s working for you right now that’s getting you closer to achieving those goals? What’s not working? To give you an example — when the pandemic hit, I took time out to evaluate where things were at. My income from design work had tanked because businesses were more cautious of their spending. Ok that’s not working right now. What is? I noticed that our YouTube channel was suddenly getting way more engagement – everyone was online watching videos! Because my goal is to bring as much value as I can to our creative community on YouTube, I saw what was working and doubled down on it by switching from releasing one video on my channel a day to 3 videos a day. And I was also more intentional about the videos that I was releasing. I saw what topics were doing well and created more videos on that. The result was a 150% (check) increase in engagement.

Evaluating where you’re at and where you want to go is like revisiting your inner compass to make sure you’re on the right path. With this clarity, it’s easier to make decisions that will contribute to your purpose. Without this clarity, it’s easy to get lost.

2. Share Your Wins. What’s something great that happened to you this past week? What is something you’re proud of accomplishing in your creative business? Don’t feel like this needs to be something big like winning a Grammy or whatever…it can be ANYTHING! A great review you got from a customer. A new collaboration on the horizon. Or maybe you finally completed that project you’ve been putting off for a while. Once you’ve identified a ‘win’, share it with others on social media. This one action has two delicious purposes: It forces YOU to celebrate what’s going right and to acknowledge your own progress to date. And it’s inspiring to OTHERS when they see you succeeding. It also makes it known to others what you’re working on and increases their belief in what you’re doing. And when you increase someone’s belief in you, it’s easier for them to become a fan, a follower, a customer or client. Okay maybe that’s more than two delicious purposes.

3. Create Leverage. I like to be efficient with my time. I like knowing that if I work on one thing, that one thing will have a positive ripple effect into multiple areas of my business. That’s why I love using YouTube as my main marketing hub because by filming and uploading a video, it will provide value to others and allow them to connect with me in a way that words or an image cannot do, all while marketing my brand. Plus that one video will work for me in perpetuity because it will continue to be found in the search engines for as long as Google & YouTube exists. One action. Multiple benefits. Massive leverage. Ask yourself: What’s one thing I focus on right now that will render multiple benefits and create leverage for me? It helps to first list out what you’re wanting to achieve (see point #1 above) – i.e. get more people to see my work, make more sales, – so that you can work backwards to figure out the one thing that will help you achieve most or all of those things at once.

4. Focus on Income Producing Activities. In order to thrive as a creative entrepreneur, we also need to take care of our finances. Because if you’re not making money, you don’t have a business, you have a hobby. I know that creatives tend to cringe at the idea of selling (and I used to as well), but the truth is that making more sales is what allows us to focus MORE on doing what we love and LESS on stressing over unpaid bills.

Working on tasks that directly lead to making more income (aka income producing activities) will increase the likelihood of you making more money. It may sound trivial but given that we have so many things competing for our attention every minute, it’s pretty easy to feel like we’re being busy enough to call it a day.

How often do you advertise your product or service? How often do you follow up with someone after they’ve expressed interest in your work? If you answered ‘not that often’…or if your mind went numb after reading the word ‘advertise’….then you may not be working on income producing activities. What are some more examples of income producing activities?

Asking current or past clients for referrals

Sending out a proposal

Sending out an email to notify your community about a promotion or sale

Responding to an inquiry about your product or service

Doing a livestream where you’re demoing your product and telling people where they can buy it

Notice how these are all tasks where you’re directly asking for the sale. Posting on Instagram, updating your website, or designing a new banner for your Facebook page are all important tasks – but they aren’t income producing. Make an effort to have at least 1 income producing activity on your to-do list every day and see what happens.

5. Implement a Thriving Routine. Over the years (and ESPECIALLY this year), I’ve come to learn that crafting a routine around when & how you show up to work on your creative business plays a massive role in seeing your business succeed. Think about this: A routine consists of a set of habits. Those habits govern our behaviors, and those behaviors influence our environment. So if we want to change something in our environment (i.e. sell more, build a fan base, make an impact, have more fun), then it helps to look at how we can change our routine to elicit more of these positive changes. If you want more time to create, carve out a certain amount of time in your day or week to focus on creating. If you want to make more sales, then take what you’ve learned from point #4 above and add income producing activities to your daily routine. If you want to feel more energized after coming home from your 9-5 job, then implement a walk or a full workout as a ‘reset’ before you sit down to work on your creative business. Know what you’re going to do, at what time and for how long. The whole idea here is that you’re scheduling the activities that are important to you intentionally into your calendar so that you’re not just reacting to whatever comes your way. “This is your world. Shape it or someone else will.” —Gary Lew

6. Have More Fun. When I first started my creative business, I would pull all nighters, I would barely go out with friends and all work long hours. That was what I thought was needed in order to grow your business because I would always hear that you have to hustle – I was doing what it takes. I feel like there’s an overemphasis in the entrepreneurial world on the hustle and grind – the effort you need to put into your dream must be inhuman. The problem with that is. what’s the point in grinding when all I’m doing is grinding myself into the ground.

7. Prioritize Learning. When you invest your time and/or money on learning a new skill, or improving an existing one, you’re investing in that exciting vision of you being a happy, successful & thriving creative entrepreneur – you’re investing in the future YOU! The more you grow, the more your business will grow. What skill can you learn that would move you closer to your goals? What is something you’ve been wanting to learn but have been putting off? It can be a creative skill, a business skill, a healthy living skill – anything that you believe will bring you one step closer to that Thriving vision. For me, it was getting a personal trainer…learning the skill of YouTube SEO because I knew that, if I understood how to optimize the titles, descriptions and tags of my videos, then more people would see my videos because they would come up on the first page of the search engines.