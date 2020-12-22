7 Small Business Ideas in Boston

Living in Boston, Massachusetts, can be exciting but also demanding at the same time. Being the capital city of the state, you can expect a myriad of activities that can spice up the way of life, making it an ideal place to live in. However, with the fast-paced life in the city, you will need to think outside the box to live up to manage the quality of life in the city fully. This can only be possible if you have a stable and reliable source of income. The city may be one of the leading in terms of employment, but this does not mean that everybody can get this chance. On the other hand, others may not be cut for employment, after all. So what to do? Well, get into the business, of course!

Boston is a city well known as an international center for education. With its immense intellectual reputation, innovation, and entrepreneurship thrives. Whether you are a resident or a newcomer to the city, you can always find a viable business idea to start. However, this may be easier said than done. As such, you may need the right guidance, careful research, and enough finances to start up. However, as long as you have a viable business idea, small business financing should be the least of your concerns. While some small business ideas may not even require starting capital, others would call for your innovativeness to seek support from financial institutions. Having said this, the following are some of the most notable small business ideas you can start in Boston:

1. Dealership in Security Gadgets and Installation

Boston is a bustling city, and this can only mean one thing; security is also a concern. Most residents and business owners are willing to go the extra mile to secure their possessions. This is where you come in to fill the void by offering security products. This may be in the form of security gadgets like alarms and cameras. You can also go the extra mile to provide installation of the same at an additional fee.

2. Car Tracking Services

Boston loves cars, for sure. Most car owners are always wary of losing their cars and will readily welcome the idea of helping them track the movement of their vehicle. This is a business idea you can start, especially if you are a car enthusiast. Apart from seeking to help personal car owners, you can also go ahead and send proposals to large corporations that have multiple vehicles and offer fleet tracking services. This is one of the business ideas that will call for astute marketing skills to keep up with the competition. You may see the need to hire marketers who will help get the word out there.

3. Food Vending

Everyone loves food, and Boston is no exception. With the busy lifestyle experienced in the city, most business people, as well as the employed lot, do not get enough time to make their own food. This is the perfect opportunity to start up a small business in mobile food vending. You can approach this in various ways. One, you can decide to pitch at some large companies to let you deliver food to their staff at specific times of the day. On the other hand, you can also come up with a mobile kitchen in the form of a van that can move around vending food.

4. Sports Fan Shop

Boston loves sports, and this explains the prominence of major teams like Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, the New England Revolution, and much more. Based on this, you may see the need to open up a small sports shop where you will be selling sports merchandise like team jerseys, branded caps, mugs, key chains, and other motley stuff.

5. Calling Reservationist

The famous Boston Calling 3-day music festival is a date none wishes to miss. With its popularity and demand, however, the tickets would usually get sold out way before the date of the event. This leaves the last-minuter buyers frustrated. So why not cater for this lot by buying these tickets well in advance and selling them out just a few days to the event at an extra dollar? You will be surprised how much the tickets will be in demand at this time. You can also replicate the same to other music festivals and sports events.

6. Educational and Career Counseling Center

Boston is well known as an international center for education. This is evident from the presence of educational powerhouses like MIT, Havard, Yale, Tufts, and many more. You can grab this opportunity and set up a center that offers counseling and information regarding the various institutions and their courses. Most international students will happily embrace this as most of them face changes trying to figure out what will work most for their educational goals and future career.

7. Adventure Club

Apart from its reputation as an educational hub, Boston is also a notable tourist attraction hotspot. This is made possible thanks to its geographical advantage that makes it the perfect location to access excursion trips to regions like Connecticut, Western Mass, New Hampshire, and Maine for hiking, camping, fishing and much more. Take advantage of this fact to open up an adventure club where the youth and other adventure enthusiasts can be facilitated to visit these sites. With time, this may later expand to become a full-fledged travel and tour company.

With the myriad of business opportunities in Boston, you have no excuse to remain unemployed. All you have to do is to look around you and spot an opportunity that needs action. The best thing about these small business ideas is that most of them do not require huge capital to start. Start out with whatever you can afford. A good business idea will always pick up, and within no time, you will be getting financing to expand the business even more. Whether you are inclined to sports, adventure, education, or technology, this is your chance to get the best out of Boston and turn that business idea into a flourishing enterprise.