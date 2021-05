7 Sleeping Problems Couples Are Facing, and How to Solve Them

Sleeping with other people has many benefits. Not only does it give us a feeling of security and security, bonding, closeness, even from a health point of view can lower cortisol levels or reduce inflammation.

Even so, some people seem uncomfortable sleeping with other people. This usually relates to sleep habits, likes and dislikes.

Combating sleep cycles, snoring, blanket hogging, and more are just obstacles that cause low cortisol levels. But don’t give up, there are lots of compromises we can make while in bed.

Sleep expert Christopher Winter says there are many things people can do and end up annoying their partner. For example, such as movement or sound. He gave an example, someone whose legs are often restless might accidentally kick their partner.

Even so, it doesn’t mean that this can’t be solved. Winter says there are many solutions to this problem.

“Do not give up on your partner too soon. Maybe there is something that can help you stay in the same bed with them,” said Winter. For this reason, launching Bustle on Friday (12/4/2019), there are several strategies that Winter recommends for people who are disturbed by their partners while trying to sleep.

Many things can make a person’s sleep disturbed by their partner who stays awake. In fact, sleeping in one bed should be one way to stay intimate in domestic relationships. Here are some common problems that arise when sleeping with your partner and their solutions:

Snoring

Imagine that you are sleeping, feeling warm and comfortable in bed, and suddenly, the person next to you is snoring. Snoring can be a bigger problem. This sabotages sleep time for both parties, can lead to headaches, fatigue, and other evidence of sleep deprivation the next day.

The short-term solution is to change the sleeping position because snoring occurs most often when we sleep on our backs. Raising the head may also help. Go to bed before snoring and use earplugs. Keep some distance between yourself, if necessary.

The long-term solution is a change in lifestyle. For example, losing weight, following a sleep schedule, and avoiding alcohol, smoking, and certain drugs can help. If snoring is still common, it is better to see a doctor.

