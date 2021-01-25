7 Simple Ways to be More Mindful

There is a lot of buzz going around about the word ‘ Mindfulness’; hence we have decided to understand this term better and see how it can be implemented in our lives. Mindfulness is about being present in the current moment and not spacing out ourselves. It is about not drifting your thoughts from the present moment and be non-judgmental about it. This sounds refreshing, which is why we will help you become mindful by following these 7 simple ways.

1. Eat Mindfully:

Most of us are used to watching television while we enjoy our meals. This only leads to ignoring our food. Always concentrate on what you are eating and use your senses to taste, feel, and smell the food to eat mindfully.

2. Meditate:

We know meditation connects us with our inner self and brings our mind to a certain calmness. As you relax your mind, you will let go of stress and be vary of the present.

3. Do One Thing at a Time:

Many people tend to multitask, which only makes the job harder and your mind cluttered. Stick to one task always so that your mind can only focus on it presently.

4. Maintain a No-Gadget Time:

Most of us nowadays do not even take a minute to sit with our thoughts. Instead, we immediately start browsing through our phones to check chats and our social media accounts. This gives you very little time to collect your thoughts. Discipline yourself to stay away from any gadget every day for a few hours to help you collect your thoughts better.

5. Move:

Doing some physical activity activates your mind and body and gets rids of any lethargy. Moving your body will help you feel the sensations and the connection you have with your physical self.

6. Be Consciously Present:

Train your mind to concentrate on the present and cloud the past or future. Make efforts to remind yourself, again and again, to be present at that moment. This is like an exercise you should do every day and bring this habit into practice.

7. Enjoy Nature:

Staying in touch with the outdoors will keep you connect with nature, and thus you will feel more grounded than ever. This is good for your mind and spirit and helps you remain in the present.

8. Be Positively Influenced:

It always helps to hear positive affirmations that will help you stay on the right track. You can find several YouTube videos that will inspire you to stay mindful. Learn how to download a video from YouTube and always save it on your smartphone so that you can easily access it in case you stray from the path.

The Bottom Line:

Most people tend to become mindful when they are facing some sort of crisis in their life. Why wait? We highly recommend you start becoming mindful when things are easy in your life as it becomes easy to practice this and bring it into a habit that will, in turn, help you get through tough times.

In conclusion, no one is perfect, and it is ok if you forget to be mindful once in a while. The important thing is to remember to get back on track as soon as you realize you have strayed from the path. Consciously deciding to stay mindful will help you get back on track more quickly than before.