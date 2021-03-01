7 Simple Tips to Help You SLEEP at Night

Being career driven, your work is a big part of your life but in order to perform your best and make the impact you are here to make, you have to SLEEP.

Your body HAS to have time to replenish, heal and rejuvenate. This happens by giving your body a good night’s sleep.

When it comes to getting the rest you need – falling asleep is often the number one problem I hear about and a close second is staying asleep.

If you give yourself the TIME to get the sleep, I have some tips to help you actually get the sleep your body needs to give you the ENERGY to do your work.

I know, there is so much to do and time is valuable – but you are the only one that can take care of your body. You do not have time to get sick so start getting the rest you need.

Tips to help you sleep better at night:

It is helpful to stop checking email and social media an hour before you go to bed.

Do not drink a ton of anything before you go to bed, you don’t want to intentionally disturb your sleep with a trip to the bathroom.

Create a night time routine (just like we do with kids) to help your body start relaxing and unwinding. You’ve had one at some point in your life and bed time routines work! You can even add spraying your pillow with lavender essential oil or diffuse it in your bedroom. Lavender is very calming and it will help you sleep.

Write down any of those brilliant ideas trying to keep your mind up and going before you even lay down. It is time to quiet the mind, not energize it.

Literally say to yourself as your head hits the pillow, “It is time to go to bed.” Every time your mind tries to have another brilliant idea, say this again. “It is time to go to bed.” You can say this if you wake up at night too and then do the White Light.

Do not let those fears creep in – it is time to sleep. You can quickly let them go and focus on a mantra that will help you calm your mind so you can sleep like: “I am peace.” “I am calm.” “All is well.”

Bring the White Light in at night if you have a hard time falling asleep or if you wake up and can’t go back to sleep.

If you are sleeping well and meditating each day, you will feel calm, balanced and centered.

The more balanced you are, the more you can flow with your day. This will help you attract more success and abundance to you because the energy you give off is attracted back to you.

If you would like a 5 minute guided, energy healing meditation to help you calm your mind down at night or to help you start your day, here is one for you.