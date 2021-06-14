7 Simple Steps To Achieve A Work-Life Balance

Working long days, striving, stressed, overworked, not having the time for all the fun things in life, have for many people become their normal day to day life.

All work and no play is not the way to truly live. There has to be time for a mixture of things, as a work-life balance is an essential ingredient for a happier life.

To clarify, you’re having a balance between, work, rest and play. You are not just going into the office, working all the hours, free time spent answering your phone and dealing with emails, going to bed thinking about what you’ve got to do tomorrow, and in the morning already wound up about what the day ahead will bring. Having little or no time to unwind, put your feet up, play with your kids or have a proper conversation with your partner.

Be Present

I would also like to mention here if you are getting a chance to play with your kids, or put your feet up, make sure you’re not still thinking about the meeting you have organised for tomorrow.

Humans are very good at being in two places at once, and you’ll be missing out on the present moment if your mind is still at work.

Well-being Is Essential

In some companies, it is almost seen as a badge of honour to those who come in early, and who stay late. And all this is creating is quite frankly people who are exhausted and less productive.

The well-being of their staff must be the top priority for any company that wishes to have a happy and successful team.

So how do you find the time to have the quality of life I have mentioned when you’re overloaded at work, and there are not enough hours in the day? Always begin with small changes and who knows where this will lead. Here are a few simple ideas to get you started;

1 — Please slow down — The majority of us are rushing around, and if you’ve ever stood in Grand Central Terminal in New York, or Victoria Station in London, and watched the speed at which everyone is moving, you’ll understand the point I’m making.

The paradox slow down to speed up is how I live my life, and what I encourage my clients to do. Rushing around creates confusion, a mind full of clutter, and reduces your productivity. Whereas slowing down creates clarity, space, and increases your chances of being more productive.

To begin to change this habit become aware of the speed you walk, talk, how you flit from one task to another without pause. Once you have the awareness, you now have the opportunity to change.

2 — Put your feet up — Vital for your sanity and well-being. Relax and put your feet up. I do not want any excuses on this one, as we can all take five minutes in the day to just BE. Doing nothing, including not looking at your phone.

Essential as this will help your mind to relax and who knows the answer you are looking for could show up. After all, you are a human being, not a human doing.

3 — Give yourself a few hours every week to have fun — Yes, fun!

Fun is compulsory, as far too many of us are walking around as if we are carrying the world on our shoulders. I always ask my clients as one of my first questions, when was the last time they had fun, and quite often I’ll get a blank stare.

Fun is essential for our well-being, and if you have children, you will be an excellent role model for their future.

4 — Do you need to look at your phone all of the time? — Many of us are addicted to this small device and incessantly gazing into its glossy screen. Missing out on the real world, and wasting a good amount of checking what everyone else is doing.

If this is sounding familiar, reduce your screen time and begin to notice and interact with the world around you.

5 — Keep everything in perspective — Trust me, the solar system will still rotate whether you complete your tasks or not. To know if you’re blowing things out of proportion, begin to see how you’re responding to your day.

Are you overly reactive, feeling uptight? Are you continually moaning about petty things like the weather? These are all clues that you may be overreacting, and the good news is you can change this pattern.

Your awareness is the first step. I do not say this lightly, having your life in perspective, will change it no end.

6 — Make sure you take all of your holiday entitlement — Important again as so many people do not use this time. Time away from the routine of life is vital for your health, and overall well-being. The perfect opportunity to relax, put your life into perspective and have lots of fun.

7 — Be present — I briefly mentioned this one earlier, and I would like to expand a little further. To be clear — If you’re on your weekend at home, planning or overthinking your work deadlines, then you’re not present, you’re still at work.

If you’re playing with your kids, thinking about your company merge, then you’re not present, you’re still at work. If you’re gazing into space while watching Netflix, wondering how you will motivate your team, you’re not present and still at work.

The key here is to be aware of where your mind is taking you and always bring yourself back to the present moment.

Small Changes Lead To Big Results

I hope you can see these changes are not difficult to make but will begin to improve the quality of your life. And my main message, which is the same with everything I do is to no matter what never forget you are only here for a short time.

How you choose to live your day to day life is down to you, and do not forget you will not get to the end of your life and wish you had worked harder!

Things to remember — A balance between work, rest and play, is an essential ingredient for a happier life. Slow-down. Be present. Go on holiday. Put your feet up. Reduce screen time. Keep things in perspective. Have fun. You are not going to wish you had worked harder in your final hours.