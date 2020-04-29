7 SIGNATURE Traits of a Transformational Leader

Bina Patel, PhD

What would you do if you were put in a position of authority, leading an entire task force team for COVID-19, because your boss is out sick? Imagine the degree of responsibility you have on your shoulders every single day! You are now asked to make a major decision, identify programs to cut while saving jobs. In my article, 4 WAYS Why Transformational Leaders are Needed More Than Ever, I shared detailed insights on the impact that transformational leaders make on an organization during uncertain times. What makes individuals transformational leaders? The following characteristics are present in transformational leaders and during times of uncertainty, transformational leaders rise to the challenge. Every organization has transformational leaders, and their visibility is shown through the quality of their work. At this very moment, your organization has future transformational leaders, but how do you identify them? Look for the following characteristics:

Mindfully Minding the Ego: Listening to their ego’s voice is a powerful ability to self-reflect. Transformational leaders habitually reflect on their actions and the presence they bestow upon others. Their personal humility is a continuous reminder to thy self and ability to lead others.

Strategizing how and where to cut programs is a major task. Saving jobs is far more challenging. How does an organization re-shuffle employees? How can employees be placed in organizational components where their talent and skills empower them to succeed? Establishing a roadmap is the first step forward for creating positive change – one that has wheels to take action, while simultaneously empowering employees to accept change.

Transformational leaders have a unique personality-driven leadership style that helps establish stability during uncertain times.