7 Remote-Friendly Fortune 500 Companies

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

The days of working 9-to-5 in a traditional corporate setting are dwindling. Millennials are craving something more, particularly when it comes to flexibility in a work environment. Fortunately, more companies are taking note, and the number of remote jobs is on the rise. According to this report, the number of people telecommuting in the U.S. has increased 115% in the last 10 years!

As a career coach, I encourage my clients to consider all factors when looking for their next gig. If you already know you feel restless working full-time in an office setting, consider picking up a telecommuting position instead. With technological advances and co-working spaces popping up worldwide, working remotely has gotten so much easier. You don’t need to be a freelancer or full-time traveler to do so either. Companies of all sizes are offering remote opportunities, from consulting to full-time.

As for the big guys, FlexJobs cross-referenced Fortune magazine’s employers with their remote companies list to identify which Fortune 500 companies are considered remote-friendly. If you’re ready to start working from home, or anywhere really, brush up your resume, and check out my top seven picks from the list.

On the Dell careers page, they have an entire section dedicated to jobs in flexible locations. From sales to program management, there is a little something here for everyone. If you have a love for technology, you can share that passion with others as an “At Home Advisor” for Apple. You’re basically considered a first responder in SOS tech inquiries. Other intriguing remote jobs include partner relations manager and fraud prevention specialist. Displaying the tagline “the office that comes to you,” Amazon has an entire page dedicated to remote career opportunities, including sales, project management, sales, and more. American Express. Named one of the top 20 companies for remote jobs, American Express offers virtual positions across Travel and Lifestyle, Sales, Human Resources and more. (Does this automatically get you one step closer to black card status? Asking for a friend…) McKesson Corporation. The largest pharmaceutical distributor in North America, McKesson has remote jobs for everything from business systems analysts to registered nurses. General Electric. GE has received a lot of positive press and awards, including Fortune magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies,” and Working Mother magazine’s”100 Best Companies for Working Mothers”. I did a quick search and found nearly 5,000 jobs available in 80 different countries, including many flexible options, such as part-time, telecommuting, and freelance. The Hartford. When searching for a job on The Hartford’s site, I found that each one had a clear yes or no “remote worker” option listed next to it. This not only makes it clear which jobs are remote-friendly, but it’s also a testament to how open they are to a flexible work environment — a big plus in my book.

Not sure if working remotely is right for you? Check out what your Myers-Briggs personality type means for your career. Not only can knowing your own personality type help you understand your own behaviors and how you interact with others, it can also provide insight into your professional life and how to find a career that best aligns with your preferences.

Regardless of which direction you decide to go next, remember that you have the freedom to choose. You can spend your days in an office, or work from wherever you please.

As far as which option is right for you? Only you can make that call.

