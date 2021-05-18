Contributor Log In/Sign Up
7 Reasons Why Your Company Should Move Towards Flexible Workspaces

Initially, flexible working spaces used to be an initiative that startups and companies with remote workers used. However, in the last couple of years, large establishments have also been able to see the importance of flexible working spaces and the many benefits that they can cause for the company. While several Fortune 500 companies like IBM, Salesforce, and Facebook have adopted this concept, some companies are still either oblivious or unfamiliar with this concept. If you are a business owner and you do not understand the usefulness of flexible workspaces yet, this piece explains why your company should move towards flexible workspaces.

1.  It allows for dynamism: 

With every new project that a company handles comes the need to make one or two adjustments in the work structure. As businesses come up with new initiatives to satisfy their customer base, there is usually the need to bring in more staff or create more spaces to accommodate new processes. Flexible working spaces give you the space to accommodate this change efficiently. For example, if you need to do a research project, rather than renting an office space for a long time, a flexible workspace will be ideal.

2.  It helps to establish a footprint: 

Companies that have a growing customer base in a country where they have not established fully can get a flexible workspace in that country and attend to the demand of their customers pending the time that they will be able to establish in that country. As a business owner, you will know the importance of good customer service, and being able to satisfy your customers while saving cost is something any company wants.

3.  It creates a collaborative environment: 

Flexible workspaces like coworking spaces allow people to collaborate with one another. This allows them to work faster, be more creative, and learn more things. Working in coworking spaces can also allow you to connect with more people which can increase productivity. There is unity, cooperation, and more zeal to work when companies use coworking spaces. Coworking spaces are very popular and you can make use of anyone suitable for your organization if you need a flexible space there.

4.  Less cost on amenities: 

Coworking spaces are better than traditional working spaces in the sense that they allow businesses to save costs on amenities. Companies do not have to pay for physical space that they do not need because with flexible workspaces, you get to pay for the ideal space that your business needs. Flexible workspaces also save companies from paying for spaces like restrooms, break rooms, kitchens, etc.

5.  Companies can design the space how they want: 

Flexible workspaces allow businesses to design their office space the way they want in contrast with traditional office workspaces where you have to design your office in accordance with an existing structure. Using flexible workspaces, you can move walls or boards used to demarcate offices to create space for anything you want to do in the office. So when you think of moving to a new place, think of renting a space where you can be creative with your design choices. Call for the help of property management companies that will take care of the rental area.

6.  Flexible Workspaces allows staff to work remotely: 

Sometimes, a company gets a person who is a perfect fit for a job role but the person cannot accept the job offer because the distance from work to home is far and they would not be able to cope. It could be that a highly valued staff is about to quit and the company is not willing to let the person go. Flexible working spaces allow staff to work from different places to achieve the company’s goal.

7.  It also companies benefits from trends: 

Big businesses evaluate market trends and when there is a current trend in a particular location, rather than rent a space, a company can get a flexible workspace for the short term and ride the trend till the market is no longer at its peak. After this, the company can move and continue in its main location.

Flexible workspaces in the new normal in achieving greater goals in the office space. Before now, flexible workspaces were restricted to freelancers, small businesses, and startups because of the minuscule cost of operation but these days, large organizations and even Fortune 500 companies have adopted the concept of flexible workspaces to put all their resources together and increase productivity.

    Nora Price, Certified Architect

    Nora Price is an architect – interior designer and a writer for different design websites. She is young and ambitious, with a degree in architecture. She has eight-plus years of experience in interior and exterior design. Her mission is to inspire others to live their dreams and create their perfect sweet home. She puts a big effort into working with her clients and tried to help them in the best way she can.

