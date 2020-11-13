7 reasons why to buy original art

‘Sun Goddess’

There is no doubt that buying posters and art prints is easy and affordable.

Investing and owning an original painting is a bit of a different story.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence weather or not it is worth buying an original artwork, here are 7 reasons to take into consideration.

1. They are a good investment. Original paintings are one of a kind. There is something immensely satisfying in having original artwork in your home and they go up in value with time.

From left: Sakura, Fierce Foreigner and Attitude

2. Paintings are tactile & handmade. As much as art prints are beautiful, they can never match the texture of the original piece. The woven thread of the canvas, the texture of the paper mottled with paint splashes, the thick layers of the paint and individual brush strokes – the original painting has the touchable quality which sets it apart from the art prints.

Closeup of a miniature oil painting size of a credit card

3. Buying original art supports the artist directly. It’s not easy to sell your art and a lot of hard work goes into running your own small art business. This industry is still male dominated. There are plenty of galleries and e-commerce platforms which make money on artists. The work is labour intensive as the artist pours their soul and heart into it. The field is very competitive. Doing it on your own as an artist isn’t easy but it’s achievable – I’m a success story to prove it.

The artist – Marta Hutt

4. Paintings inspire. My artworks have a story behind. They are the talking point. They are not only beautiful but also empowering. The energy of the painting can uplift your spirit. Why not to give yourself a gift of a daily inspiration but saving up for a painting which you love or commissioning me to paint something special just for you?

‘Together We Rise’

‘Defend the Sacred’ by Marta Hutt

5. Paintings are perfect for renters and they make a place feel like home.

It can be tricky to make a rented place feel like yours, especially if you can’t paint the walls or decorate the space to your taste.

By hanging a painting which you love, you can make the room feel like yours and transform the space. And if you move, it is much easier to take a painting with you than a bulky furniture. If you move frequently, you will know that an original painting is a good investment.

Home and photograph by Pati Robins

6. Collecting art and curating your own wall gallery is fun. Regardless if you are buying an original painting or if you are commissioning an artist to paint for you, it is rewarding and exciting. Weather you are choosing the painting to enhance your home décor or if you are decorating your interiors to go with it, besides the visually pleasing element to it, the original artwork brings good energy to the room and it can improve your mood.

Home and photo by Marta Hutt

7. A painting can make a room. Weather it is a focal point, a part of a gallery or just standing on a mantelpiece, it brings the colour, energy with the expressions and the story behind.