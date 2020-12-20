7 Reasons Why People Secretly Love Golden Milk Latte Amidst Corona Pandemic

The dawn of the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a profound public health crisis on a global scale. The unprecedented lockdown, the JOB’s uncertainty, and the terror of COVID contraction put the majority of individuals on the verge of a mental health emergency.

Not only has this created panic among nations, but according to the Jama Network, the signs of depression historically go up threefold in the USA. Amidst all of these affairs happening, the healthcare experts predicted the dire consequences of COVID-19 in people with fragile immune systems.

The news has created an intense debate on finding ways to rectify the internal defense system – after all, it was the only way forward to stave off the Corona.

I vouched people meticulously scanning for herbal agents to help them with their immune system – and, of course, I wasn’t the exception to that.

Fortuitously during the initiatory Covid-19 pandemic – I received guidance from an Indian functional medicine expert Dr. Yogesh Kumar Tripathi – BAMS & ex-medical officer UP. He introduced me to an Indian milk latte – which is being used for thousands of years in India. I was told that this panacea is prominently used due to its advanced medicinal benefits & that it is like a treasure trove amidst the ongoing Corona pandemic.

Soon after, I dived deep on the World Wide Web to behold the veracity behind the assertions. Shortly I learned about this simple Indian latte’s divine therapeutic significance – and of course, science substantiates their claim.

Here’s What I Learned About Golden Milk

Ancient Indian wisdom is guiding the world in terms of using alternative remedial agents. Such an alternative agent is turmeric milk, a traditional beverage that originated in India long in ancient times. Milk, Curcumin, Black Pepper are the central ingredients of this latte.

The recent decade has witnessed a global spike in Turmeric milk popularity. The time it was acknowledged by the Western people soon after, it was considered a superfood.

Top Spices That You Should Add In Golden Milk

Turmeric is a must-have ingredient in Golden Milk – It bestows the milk a golden-like hue. Adding Black Pepper will substantially boost the nutritional value of Curcumin. If you can add a few Holy basil leaves, you are good to go to unleash additional therapeutic values of this latte. Also, Cinnamon, Almond, and Ginger must be added to this recipe.

Cow’s milk is prominently used, but Western culture has substituted it with plant-based milk – Almond milk, Coconut nut milk, Cashew milk, Soy milk, and Hemp milk.

Use a little sweetener if you find the taste of Turmeric overpowering.

The Making Of Golden Milk

Golden Milk is an increasingly nutritious recipe, yet the making process is so simple. You can commence making this latte by pouring any of the above-said non-dairy milk in a pot.

Start by heating the milk on a low flame until it simmers. Then add one teaspoon of Turmeric, a pinch of Black Pepper, ½ grated Ginger, ¼ Cinnamon Powder, grounded Almond, 4 to 5 Leaves of Basil 1 teaspoon of Honey (Optional) into it.

Let the mixture be simmered for about 7 to 10 minutes, then take the flame off—the last step to strain the latte and stir it to a tolerable temperature. You are now ready to take the benefits of this creamy milk latte.

7 Phenomenal Health Benefits Of Golden Milk Latte

#1 Power-packed With Potent Anti-Inflammatories

Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory benefits are attributable to the compound Curcumin, but our body finds it hard to absorb Curcumin thoroughly. Though Black Pepper has an element called “Piperine” that can potentiate your Curcumin absorption by 2000 percent – study finds. Ginger, Holy Basil, and Cinnamon further augment the anti-inflammatory properties.

A Clinical trial finds Curcumin as an adequate alternative substitute for modern anti-inflammatories like Aspirin and Ibuprofen. Another review helps us understand more about Curcumin, where 45 Rheumatoid Arthritis patients obtained better outcomes than with Diclofenac Sodium – A Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drug.

Hopefully, a recent study is looking at Curcumin to prevent the Covid-19 spread among people and escape from covid induced inflammation. All evidence suggests that golden milk is a strong anti-inflammatory emissary.

#2 Golden Milk Underpins Your Immune System

All spices enlisted here are individually retaining concentrated antioxidants, antivirals, and anti-bacterial constituents.

No matter what spice you choose, you’re going to be making your immune system so strong.

Whether you are aimed at fading down the influence of the Corona Virus or having a long fight against Herpes infection – All you need is golden milk. Curcumin can potentiate your inner strength against the Herpes Virus.

Professor Shailendra Saxena, who is the head of the Centre for Advanced Research at KGMU, proclaimed that Black Pepper and Turmeric effectively block the entry of Covid-19.

#3 Enhance Your Mood With Golden Milk Latte

When the whole world is anxious – the anxiolytics of Golden Milk are securing the vogue amidst Corona Pandemic.

Now people are incorporating Golden milk into their daily nutriment. Evidence from a leading health journal proposes Curcumin as a viable alternative to counter the Depression. In a study, Holy Basil wielded potent antidepressants equivalent to modern antidepressant drugs.

Cinnamon is exceedingly good at enriching your cognitive function – According to Wheeling Jesuit University. It advances the brain function, thereby curtails anxiety and depression.

A cup of this milk latte every day can let you deal better with Corona induced depression.

#4 Reignites Digestive Function

This Turmeric Milk has a plethora of nutrients and minerals that you may require for the digestive system’s next level.

Despite being limited in bioavailability yet Curcumin opens new doors in managing a broad spectrum of digestive problems. It targets the organs of the digestive tract and relents the inflammation if there present any.

It bolsters Intestine, Colon, and Bowel by nourishing them with its nutrients. Continuous ingestion of Turmeric milk after having a diet in the night can substantially promote digestion and avert dyspepsia.

You can employ Golden Milk to relent flatulence, the feeling of fullness, bloating, jaundice, intricacies of Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis, and other gastrointestinal crises.

Doesn’t it seem panacea for all digestive problems amidst Corona? Mull Over!

#5 Keeps Your Allergies At Bay

Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology published a study in 2016 expressing that Curcumin potentially placates nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal airflow resistance, and rhinorrhea.

Dr. Stacey Galowitz, an allergist at ENT & Allergy Associates, New Jersey, explains – Curcumin successfully inhibits histamine secretion from mast cells, which eventually eases Allergic rhinitis. Plus, anti-inflammatory constituents stave off inflammation.

Note: Avoid adding Cinnamon, Basil, Black pepper in Turmeric milk if you find yourself allergic to it.

#6 Golden Milk Is A Heart Pro Latte

Heart diseases are at a surge and are a prime cause of mortality worldwide. Cholesterol is directly connected with heart health that puts you on the verge of developing Coronary artery disease.

Many natural spices are thought to alleviate LDL level Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, and Basil are a few of them. Piperine, an active chemical in black pepper, protects against triggering cardiac arrest.

Curcumin releases a powerful antioxidant effect that prevents cell damage to the heart. While anti-inflammatory, anti-proliferative, and anti-thrombosis effects possibly help in preventing heart failure.

#7 Turmeric Milk Protects You From Cancer

The anticarcinogenic attribute of Turmeric, Black Pepper, and Ginger is adequately documented in diverse health journals. According to the Cancer Institute of Michigan, ingestion of Black pepper and Turmeric concomitantly halt cancerous cells’ progression.

There has been a rise in multidrug resistance in cancer patients, which, of course, is a great challenge before medical science. However, piperine seems to be a doable solution to this problem.

Curcumin might cause the cessation of a Cancerous cell and prevent them from returning.