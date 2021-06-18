At the age of 18, my life was turned upside down. I met an entrepreneur, and for the very first time in my life, the seed of entrepreneurship was planted in the soil of my heart and mind.

From that day forward, my job mentality was ruined forever.

I was now, in fact, what I call, unemployable.

Oh sure, over the years, I did take up a few job positions, but I couldn’t stay for long.

The seed of unemployability was firmly lodged in my being, and no matter how hard I tried at times, it could never shake loose.

So let me share with you 7 reasons why I love being unemployable.

1. I do what I love to do.

How would you like to wake up early every morning where you just can’t wait to jump out of bed, get dressed, have breakfast, and get stuck into your work for the day?

It is possible if you love what you do.

That’s why you will find me in one of my favorite local cafes Monday to Friday at 7 am working.

Why?

Because the two hours before the office doors open, it gives me a total of ten additional hours a week to create magnificence.

Right now, as I write, I am creating this article in a café. This does not work for me. It’s pure joy. It’s fun, and I can’t but spend time sharing thoughts with my global audience, which includes you, that could change your life forever.

2. I work as hard as I want.

I don’t have a boss peering over my shoulder checking up on my work. I am my own taskmaster, and I make myself work harder than anyone else.

Because when you love what you do and are passionate about it, you are unafraid of hard work. You thrive on it.

It’s not hard work that kills people. Boring and laborious work does that.

Working for yourself, doing what you love, is never dull nor boring.

3. 9-5? Never.

I work early. I work late. I set my hours. I’m in control of my time.

While others are holidaying, I work. While they work, I relax. Public holidays? I sometimes take them with the masses, but at other times I don’t.

I work in my office. I work in a café. I work at home. I work beside the beaches that are five minutes from where I live. In fact, I often get my greatest inspiration while I am doing nothing. I take regular breaks.

I keep my schedule and manage ‘me’ through the use of the ‘6-list’ principle each day, but if something doesn’t get done, I simply shift it over and on to the next day.

4. I have no limit to my earning capacity.

There is no ceiling on what I will earn this year.

I don’t work for the wage. I work for the joy of it, and I set financial goals for the year. I continue to develop a range of income streams so that other streams will still be flowing if one stream dries up.

Unemployability allows me the liberty to create whatever I wish to create.

5. No one tells me what to do.

I listen to and learn from my business coaches and tap into the directives supplied to me by the ‘General of the Universe’. Still, other than that, I have no one telling me what to do. I do the telling. I give the instructions. I lay out the plans. I keep the appointments.

I choose what I do and what I don’t do on a daily basis. I plan my day in advance. I keep a diary. I live my life in a state of organized chaos – planned yet flexible.

6. I am responsible for the results.

If I succeed, I celebrate and then move on to the next project.

If I fail, I learn.

I am responsible.

I never pass the blame onto another when I falter. The buck stops with me, and that means that I must make decisions. This is called responsibility. I then must take action. I am the master of my ship and must set the sails to suit the conditions.

7. I profit from my passion.

To earn your living from doing what you love has been a dream of mine ever since I was 18 years old. There is nothing better.

This would have to be the pinnacle of enjoyment achieved from being in a state of unemployability.

Profit follows passion that is pursued intelligently.

So, what would you do if you were unemployable? To be unemployable is to be free to employ yourself in the task of pursuing and profiting in the pursuit of your passion.