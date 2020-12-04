7 Proven Ways To Be A Better Leader In The Workplace

Finding a strong and effective leader is crucial for the success of any organization. Leaders act as a guide for the employees and the organization and help in improving their performance. A strong leader empowers, motivates, and inspires the team that results in the formation of a high-performance team. As a result, it becomes essential for all organizations to have strong leaders in place who can take it to new levels of success.

But the most common question is, is leadership only reserved for CEOs and business owners? The answer is no. Everyone, be it an employee, line manager, or the CEO, can be a leader and demonstrate leadership qualities. Leadership is one of those skills that can be learned and improved with practice and time.

Here are 7 proven ways to help you become a better leader in the workplace.

Set Goals

Goal Setting is important for every employee. It is one of the first steps toward effective leadership. Once a leader is clear about the goals and vision, they can translate the same to the team effectively. It will help employees to align their personal and professional goals to the organizational goals. Moreover, having specific and SMART goals helps employees to stay focused and gives them a sense of purpose and direction.

Leadership without a definite goal or a vision is not effective and fails to make an impact.

Be Self-Aware

Being self-aware is an important skill to possess for anyone. But for a leader, it is one of the most crucial skills to have. It helps them to become self-critical, gives them a vision, and improves their decision-making and team-handling skills. Moreover, it gives them an insight into their strengths and weaknesses. They should be able to understand areas where they can contribute effectively and where they need support. Also, it helps them to understand the type of leadership that they want to adopt.

Communicate Effectively

Successful leaders are great communicators. They must have the ability to communicate tactfully, clearly, and concisely with members of the team and that outside. Effective communication helps in setting clear expectations and clarify misunderstandings. Moreover, it allows leaders to share important information and ask questions to employees effectively. Leaders must be able to show empathy, and at the same time, inspire and motivate their employees through the way they communicate.

Listen Attentively

Being a good communicator is just one aspect of being a great leader. But along with having exceptional communication skills, a leader should also be a great listener. It is one of the most undervalued and ignored aspects of leadership qualities. Being a good listener helps leaders to pay greater attention to their employees. It shows that they care for them. When leaders are an active part of a conversation, they understand not only the verbal cues but also the non-verbal ones.

When leaders pay undivided attention to their employees and listen to their opinions and concerns, they feel valued and are more engaged at work.

Be Open To Change

We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them – Albert Einstein.

Most successful leaders value the importance of change and know that it is inevitable. Leaders need to be open-minded and accept change willingly. It reflects the preparedness of the leader when they face uncertainty and challenges. Moreover, when leaders are open to change, it promotes a sense of open culture in the organization. It encourages innovation and new ideas among the employees. When employees are motivated to give their input and ideas, it increases employee engagement and boosts their morale.

When a leader is open to change and adopt new or alternative ways of thinking, it brings positive growth to the employees and the organization.

Recognize Success

One of the most inspiring traits of a successful leader is recognizing and rewarding employees for their work. When employees see that their work is valued and appreciated, they put in extra effort and stretch themselves. Additionally, employees who do not receive a reward are inspired to work harder. A simple pat on the back or simple ‘well done’ does a lot in motivating and encouraging the employees to work more hard. It will help in improving employee engagement, and they will continue to perform at their level best.

Lead By Example

The best leaders around the world lead by example. They translate what they preach into reality by acting upon it. They lead not only by their words but also by their actions. When leaders lead by example, they gain the trust, respect, and credibility of the employees. It motivates them to follow their leader and helps in the formation of a strong team.

