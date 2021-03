7 Practices for Developing an Exceptional Leadership Team Within Your Small Business

Developing leadership capabilities is essential for modern managers. For some, this means stepping outside of their comfort zone to develop needed skills. Many managers think of themselves as leaders, but there’s a big difference between how managers and leaders motivate employees.

Primarily, managers enforce rules and make sure that workers complete tasks, while leaders instill a true sense of loyalty and belief in the corporate vision. Managers who want to take their careers to the next level must learn how to lead. Here are seven practices to get you started.

1. Think Outside the Leadership Box

In recent years, large organizations have shaken things up on their team of C-Suite executives. Titles, such as Chief Digital Officer or Chief Innovation Officer lead the charge when it comes to setting up buying experiences for today’s consumers. Zappos even has a senior executive without any title because he has his hand in so many different aspects of the office.

The first step toward building your leadership team is to know what tasks you need to lead. Then, develop those jobs by giving them the appropriate title. Doing this sets the tone for your business, your direction, and the person filling that role. For example, Starbucks easily could’ve limited its C-Suite team to having a Chief Marketing Officer, but instead, they hired a Chief Digital Officer to focus exclusively on creating a frictionless online experience. This unique approach can be done on smaller teams too.

2. Offer Mentors

Once you know what type of roles you want to have on your leadership team, it’s time to start filling them. But first, you need to mentor the people who will take the helm. Mentorship programs are excellent ways to coach current employees as they rise the ranks and become leaders throughout your organization – beyond just the C-Suite team. Show More >>>

