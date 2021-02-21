7 Most Effective Ways To Improve and Maintain Brain Health

brain health

Many people don’t start thinking about their brain health until they notice some cognitive changes and memory loss in their 60s. Staying healthy isn’t only about exercising your body, but about exercising your brain as well. Science points to a combination of social factors and healthy habits that-taken together-can help you build, preserve, and protect your brain’s function over time.

There are many things you can do to keep your brain as healthy as possible throughout your lifetime. It means we can prevent memory loss by focusing on mental, physical, and social activities that promote healthy brain development. To keep the brain working its best, and to help protect against dementia, considering follow the tips below.

Enough Sleep

Sleep is the most important thing you can do to reset the brain, allow it to heal, and to restore mental health. New research shows that during sleep, the brain clears out toxins called beta-amyloids that can lead to Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. A key way to keep your brain working is shut it off for 7-9 hours a night.

Get Social

Spend as much time as you can with friends. Why? When you’re socializing, the blood circulates to several different parts of your brain as you’re listening and formulating responses. And when you’re connecting with friends, you’re less likely to get depressed. Depression can hamper how well your brain works. If you’re depressed or anxious, the brain becomes so occupied with what-ifs and worries that it’s not able to give 100% to learning new things. Read More

