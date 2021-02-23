7 Morning Exercises That’ll Keep You Feeling Energetic All Day

It is possible to do exercises in the morning that will put you in a good physical and mental state for the rest of your day. And there is no need to torture yourself with an exhaustive workout. You can do some simple and fast exercises, even in bed in the morning. This will help you to wake up feeling fresh and full of energy.

We know how difficult it is to force yourself to go work out in the morning, that is why we found 7 great exercises that you can do while still in bed.

Train your neck and shoulders

It is important nowadays to take care of our neck and shoulders even more because we spend plenty of time in front of the computer. The most simple exercise for this is to tilt your head to different sides with your hand, by holding your neck with the other hand, like it’s shown above in drawing number 1. You can also try:

Sit down, straighten your back, and raise your left hand over your head. Bend it at the elbow so that your left hand is over your head, near your right ear. Take the left elbow and start pushing it toward the head. Hold the stretch for 20 seconds. Repeat 3 times with each hand.

Butterfly pose

Butterfly pose is an excellent position that helps you to relax, meditate, and overall feel more balanced.

While laying on your back, exhale and bend your knees. Bring your heels close to your pelvis. Your feet should touch each other. Place one hand on your stomach and one hand on your chest. Inhale, hold your breath for a few moments, and then exhale slowly. Repeat 10 times. Continue Reading >>>

