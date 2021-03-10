7 Morning Exercises That’ll Keep You Feeling Energetic All Day

It is possible to do exercises in the morning that will put you in a good physical and mental state for the rest of your day. And there is no need to torture yourself with an exhaustive workout. You can do some simple and fast exercises, even in bed in the morning. This will help you to wake up feeling fresh and full of energy.

We know how difficult it is to force yourself to go work out in the morning, that is why we found 7 great exercises that you can do while still in bed.

1. Butterfly pose

Butterfly pose is an excellent position that helps you to relax, meditate, and overall feel more balanced.

1. While laying on your back, exhale and bend your knees. Bring your heels close to your pelvis.

2. Your feet should touch each other.

3. Place one hand on your stomach and one hand on your chest.

4. Inhale, hold your breath for a few moments, and then exhale slowly.

5. Repeat 10 times.

2. Plank for strength

Plank is very effective. It strengthens the abdominals, the back, and the shoulders:

Get into an upper push-up position, balancing on your forearms, instead of your hands. Lift your body to make a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold the plank for 20 seconds and breathe steadily. Rest for 30 seconds. Repeat 3 times.

3. Happy baby pose

The happy baby pose helps you to stretch your legs and strengthen your back. It is very simple:

Lay on your back. Lift your knees up while keeping your hips on the mattress. Grab your feet around the big toe area and start pulling your knees down toward your chest. Stay in this pose for 5 to 10 breaths.

4. Half-bridge

Half-bridge will strengthen and stretch your whole body:<<<CONTINUE READING HERE>>>

