7 Money Productivity Tips for this Holiday Season

Here are some ways you can get the most out of your dollar and effectively manage your money

By
Being productive money-wise is not as hard as it may sound. Saving money has actually become a “hobbie” for a lot of people. Thankfully, it’s a good habit to take on!

How? You ask…

Well, here are some ways you can get the most out of your dollar and effectively manage your money!

  1. Stockpiling – Perfect if you want to stretch your buck! What you do, basically, is use your coupons on sale items that you consume on a regular basis (for example, toilet paper, cleaning products,…) and products that don’t necessarily have an expiration date. Just like the name suggests, stockpiling is like you start a “pile” that you “stock” for later use.
  2. Don’t buy something new when you can re-use something you already have to serve the same purpose. For example, instead of buying a new box for your hair accessories, why not use an old container from your kitchen closet to do that? There are some really creative ideas online that you can use to make it look “prettier”!
  3. Keep an eye out for sales, especially seasonal sales, like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, post-Christmas sales, and others. This is when the majority of people get the most and best deals!
  4. Speaking of sales, don’t buy things just because they’re on sale. I’m sure we’ve all been guilty of this at least once in the past…you see a cute pair of shoes or a nice accessory, and you fall in love with it. But here’s the thing: Yes, you’re saving money on it, and yes, it’s cute, but ask yourself “Were you planning on buying it before you went into the store? Do you actually need it?” If your answer is “NO,” please put it back down, because you will be spending money you didn’t plan on spending in the first place!
  5. Try to pay cash whenever possible. Unlike the easy use of credit cards, when you pay cash, you tend to be more careful how, when, and where you spend it, because you see the money coming out of your pockets…physically not virtually!
  6. Don’t give away your private details left and right. Stick with brands you know and trust. Any time I see an ad on Instagram, I’d check Amazon for that product and buy it there. But even with that trick, keep an eye on your credit cards and suspicious activity. Tools like Aura can help you with that.
  7. Don’t forget your shopping list! This is very important, especially while grocery shopping. Don’t just go on and grab every product you “think” you “might” need. Take a list with you, so you can only get the products that you “know” you “will” need.

Get something for free!

That’s all for now folks! Tell me, how do you save money and stick to your budget?

Image by Nattanan Kanchanaprat from Pixabay

Jessy Troy, Blogging enthusiast

Jessy Troy is the productivity and DIY blogger with 10 years of digital writing experience. She is a professional editor (some of the blogs she has edited include Social Media Sun and ManifestCon) and a long-term contributor to Successful Blog. Jessy enjoys being online and usually takes over free jobs to help out cool projects and non-profits. Hit her up if you need help, even if you cannot afford paying for content.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

