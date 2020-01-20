7 Life-Saving Skills You Should Know

Medical emergencies happen every day and knowing how to react can mean the difference between life and death. Using basic knowledge, common sense, and not panicking can ensure a person’s survival. Here are seven life-saving skills you should know.



CPR

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, has three basic actions. Check the person to see if they are responsive and call an ambulance. If the person isn’t breathing, tilt their head back and begin chest compressions using a pattern of 30 compressions and two, one-second breaths through the mouth until help arrives or the person begins breathing.



The Heimlich Maneuver



The Heimlich maneuver can be used to save a choking adult by dislodging a foreign object from the airway. To perform the Heimlich maneuver, stand behind the victim, wrap both arms around them and form a fist below their ribcage but above the belly button. Use an upper thrust movement with the hands fisted and press into the victim’s upper abdomen until the foreign object is spat out. If the person has already lost consciousness from choking, lie them on their back with their head tiled to open the airway. Perform CPR until help arrives. It’s important to properly learn how to give the Heimlich maneuver to prevent doing more harm than good.



Hypothermia Prevention



When the body’s temperature drops too low, muscular and cerebral functions become impaired and a person goes into hypothermia. Signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, loss of coordination, drowsiness, slowed breathing, and slowed heart rate. To treat a victim of hypothermia, get the person out of the cold, remove any wet clothing, and wrap them in blankets. Give them warm fluids to help stabilize their body temperature.



How to Use An AED



Automated External Defibrillators, or AEDs, are commonly found in public places like schools, shopping centers, and businesses. AEDs are used to help a person experiencing cardiac distress by applying an electric shock to the heart to return it to a normal rhythm. There are two wired pads that need to be placed directly on a person’s bare chest and a portable box that detects heartbeat. Always confirm that a person is unresponsive by checking for a pulse before using an AED and immediately call 911.



Control Bleeding



Serious cuts or injuries that won’t stop bleeding can put a person at risk for a life-threatening condition called hypovolemic shock in which the heart can’t pump enough blood through the body. To control bleeding, apply pressure to the wound with sterile gauze, a towel, or a shirt. Elevate the wound above the heart if possible while applying constant pressure.



Help With An Allergic Reaction



People with severe food allergies are at risk for a life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. Signs of anaphylaxis include hives, facial swelling, voice changes, vomiting, the feeling of the throat swelling closed, and difficulties breathing. A person may lose consciousness if they go into respiratory failure. To help with an allergic reaction, immediately call 911 and ask the victim if they have experienced the reaction before and if they are carrying an EpiPen. This spring-loaded shot of epinephrine can be self-administered, but if the victim becomes unresponsive, remove the safety cap and firmly press the tip into their outer thigh.



Escape A Sinking Car



Escaping from a sinking car requires staying calm and being smart with timing. There are mere seconds to attempt to open a car door before it sinks below the water level. If the door won’t open, try to open the window, and if that doesn’t work, wait until enough water has entered the car to equalize the pressure. Once the water pressure is equal inside and outside the car, the door should open and the victim can swim to safety.