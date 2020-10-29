7 Life Lessons We Learn During COVID-19 Pandemic – Have We Learned Any?

COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, has upended our everyday life routine. But what lessons have we learned in this year of 2020?

People are more stressed out or frightened.

When you thought this year would be the best. If you are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis, do know that you’re not alone. The good news is that it allows us to note the things we use to take things for granted before.

According to the American Heart Association. We often forget to show our appreciation because it plays a vital role in these trying times. But it can boost our immune system, including our physical health, by keeping out of getting sick.

And it’s a fact.

In this post, let’s look at seven lessons we should have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lesson#1 – Giving Thanks Helps You Become More Happier

Turns out, giving thanks and showing appreciation can have many positive side effects.

Aren’t you glad that you have a job that is label as essential? It may be hard to believe because you may or may not like your day job. But it keeps you going, at least. You have a roof on top of your head and food to eat.

Say a word of thanks. Be thankful that your loved ones are still alive. You’re still breathing. That’s all it matters.

You can find something that is big or small and practice gratitude. You can journal your thoughts and write about what you’re grateful for today.

Build upon an expression of happiness and think positively.

Lesson#2 – Count Your Blessings, Not Sheeps

You may not know this, but did you know that some countries cannot hold an excess of clean water?

Every time you turn on the water, or if you are drinking water. Say a prayer of thanks or pray for those who do not have access to clean water, food, anything. Before you go to bed, instead of wishing the nights away, recall one or two things you are grateful for today.

A simple method can change your attitude and mindset.

Lesson#3 – Choose Kindness Over Judgement

Nowadays, everyone’s emotions are spiraling out of control.

I mean, to essential workers. If you’re working in a virtual environment. It is okay to feel overwhelmed, stressed, or worried. Know that you’re not the only one who feels like this is the end of the world.

The good part is you will notice people will become more considerate than you think they are not before.

You can choose kindness over being critical. You will never know what the other person is going through.

Lesson#4 – Reconnect and Focus on What Matters

Being connected, online, and offline is part of our human nature.

However, it does not mean you should clue yourself on your phone all day without a human connection. Scrolling feeds or looking at the picture of someone having a glamorous lifestyle.

You can’t be alone all the time, unless if you’re an introvert. Or if you’re an extrovert who strive for social contact. It is pure torture. But over time, you’ll get used to maintaining your mental and physical health.

Stay connected with your friends, neighbors, or your families on electronics. Spend quality time with someone you live with, or make a meal together. If you don’t think this is enough, take a minute to reconnect and understand each other.

Lesson#5 – Focus on Your Health

If you ever dread waking up in the morning, wondering what your day will be like, amid the pandemic. Harpreet Gujral from John Hopkins Medicine suggests that you’re working from home when you feel uncertain of your routine.

Take a moment to look outside the window, meditate, and focus on your breathing, inhale, and exhale. It lowers your stress level.

Spending time practicing mindfulness can improve your mental health and your well-being. Taking care of yourself, being mindful of what you eat is like medicine for you and keep you fit.

Lesson#6 – Be Present and Learn How to Adapt Situations

We live in a society where we have to keep working. Whether to be more productive, compete or who is better than your peers or your friends.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, your work-life balance has changed, and you’re dealing with uncertainty. When your job transition to working remotely. You don’t know how this will work.

Your mind will spiral over so many thoughts of ‘what-ifs.’

Slow down.

You got to learn how to adapt to a situation where change is required.

Live one at a time and pay attention to where you are right now.

Make every moment count because life is short. It does not mean to stay indoors often but avoid being in close contact in person. The goal is to slow down, embrace a slower life. You will notice how your mental state will change over time when you take a chance to be present.

Lesson#7 – Living In Contentment

It’s hard nowadays for extroverts to slow down and be still. Even if introverts have no problem with being still and alone, most of us cannot handle the fact that we have to distance ourselves from others.

Before the outbreak, many ways for many of us to spend money on everything, anything. But when our usual lifestyle place in halt during the lockdown. You end up feeling like you don’t know what to do when you are stuck at home.

Social distancing is difficult; mind you. But it helps us get to know ourselves more. You can journal your thoughts. Catch up on the latest Netflix TV shows you wanted to watch for a while or try to reconnect with your friends or family.

Your mind and body is your home.

At least, you’ll be content that you have a job that is possible to work at home while making a living.

Conclusion

In summary, we are humans, and our emotions are valid. It is okay to express how you think and feel. The only part you can do is give your service, be kind, say thanks, and trade your freedom for the public’s good.

What are you grateful for today? Are there any lessons you have learned in this trying time?

Leave your comments below.