7 Kid’s Indoor Games For Being Physically and Mentally Active

Games are as important as education for kids. It’s a wrong perception that games divert their attention from education.

Whatever your kids do, there has to be a balance in it. Kids need to have fun in their lives, and if you want them to grow physically and mentally, let them play the way they want to play.

It’s right that technology has got the better of us in the recent past. However, there are so many indoor games your kids can play.

If you don’t know about some playful indoor games, here’s what you need to know:

1. Floating ball shooting game

A floating ball shooting game is when ping pong balls are shot with a gun’s help. There is absolutely no risk associated with playing that game as unhamrful plastic is used to hit the target.

Playing this game is so much fun because it involves batteries to turn the wind on, so the kids can see balls floating in the air. Ping pong ball is made of soft rubber, which is why even if you shoot the target, it won’t do any damage.

If you want your kids to improve their shooting skills, make them play this game. The guns can use to fire from a distance of almost 10-12m.

2. Pencil and paper games

Even though technology has got the better of kids, yet pencil and paper games are the first choices for so many kids. If you don’t want your kids to spend a fair bit of time on the laptop and mobile phones, make them play pencil and paper games.

From battleship to sprouts – there are so many pencils and paper games, even kids of today’s age will definitely love to play. All you need to have is a pencil and a piece of paper, and your kids will be all set to have fun.

Games can also make your kids get rid of mental illness, as children need to play games to keep them relaxed.

3. Puzzles

Puzzles are one of the games, not only your kids will enjoy, but increase their mental and problem-solving skills. A kid has to think outside the box to solve a puzzle, and that’s the beauty of this game.

You can get puzzles of almost all types from the market, and if you want your kids to be extra creative – ask them to make puzzles on their own. You must be thinking about how to create a puzzle at home?

Draw a painting, and use a pencil to outline puzzles. After that, cut that painting with the help of a scissor, and mix the puzzle. Now, ask your kids to sort the puzzle out. It’ll not only be a fun activity, but your kid will also learn a lot about problem-solving skills.

4. Building

Kids love to build things with the help of anything they have. Building is still one of the most liked games in kids even after such innovation in technology.

The best thing about this game is – you don’t need to have a fancy building set to make your kid play. Your kids can make building out of blocks or even pillows, and this way, they will bring innovation to the table.

How about you plan competition between your kids? Whoever builds the highest building wins the game. It’ll be a fun thing to do for your children.

5. Freeze

Freeze is a very popular game. In this game, you choose a tune of your choice and turn the volume up at the start of the game. Ask your kids to dance until the music stops.

Once the music stops – kids have to freeze themselves in whatever position they are at the end of the music. Let the kids freeze for some time and see who freezes better.

If you want to make this game more fun – ask children to freeze in certain patterns like animal shapes, yoga postures, etc. Not only the kids, but toddlers will also love playing that game.

6. Hot potato

Hot potato is one of the most giggling games of all time. To make your kids play that game – ask them to sit on the floor in a circular fashion.

Turn the volume up and make them pass potato to the participant sitting next to them. Ask them to pass the potato as fast as they can in the circle.

The fun part of this game is – wherever the music stops, the participant holding potato will be eliminated. The one who is left at the end of the game will be the winner.

7. Hide and seek

Hide and seek is a game that is being played in the world for ages. It’s not only famous among children but adults too. If we make a list of indoor games, there is no way the list can be completed without hide and seek.

You must have known how to play the game, but let us tell you one more time. In this game, a person covers his or her eye and counts till ten. As long as the person is counting, all the other participants have to hide somewhere.

Once the person who is supposed to seek the hiding ones counts till ten, he or she can come and start finding the rest of the participants. If you want your kids to be perfectly safe, make sure not to play this game in the dark because kids are often afraid of dark places.

Conclusion

Playing a game is as important for children as anything else. Rather than allowing your children to spend so much of their time over video games, you should make them play some indoor games where they can be physically and mentally active.

Games are not only a source of recreation for kids but a learning curve too. There are so many indoor games your kids can play even in this modern world, and those are aforementioned. Kids who play games are usually better at studies and also have a good intellectual level as compared to kids who don’t play.