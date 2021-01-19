7 Keys to Winning in 2021

Winning is what we all want in life. We are half way through Jan 2021 and it might be a good time to see if our resolutions makes sense or recalibrate again. We might not even need resolutions if we have goals that we are committed to. Here are 7 ways to win in any year. I have expanded each letter of the word Winning.

Work Hard and Smart — It is so important to work hard no question about that. However it is not just about putting 12 hours into your work. It is about maximising productivity with the available time. Focus on top priorities and understand what the key result areas of your job are. Focus only on that and eliminate non value adding activities. Work hard while being smart.

Stay Inspired — Inspiration is the fuel you need to accomplish all your goals and especially in these times it is more important than ever. Decide on things that keep your inspired. It may be reading a motivational book, it maybe painting, for others it may be when you spend time with people who are inspiring, or it may be playing the sport you enjoy. Whatever it is make sure you stay inspired and it is something that has to be planned. So schedule those activities into your calendar.

Never stop innovating — Innovating means always looking to improve the current realities. It is about challenging the status quo. It doesn’t have to completely original. Apple didn’t invent the mp3 player but they made sure they focused on breakthrough design with deep empathy for the customer providing the most innovative design. One book that can help here is Originals by Adam Grant. It is a wonderful book on the subject of innovation. 11 Inspiring Lessons from Originals.

New challenges – One of the things that can keep our brains active is to introduce some new challenges into our lives. I am running daily now not just walking and it is a nice way to get going throughout the day. So decide to push small in areas where you can to feel better. It doesn’t always have to be a big challenge.

Have an Impact — We all want our lives to matter. With the advent of social media and other platforms we all have great avenues to showcase our talent. Create what you want and share it with others. You are a brand now and the way you manage that is up to you. You can have an impact where you are with all the talent that you have.

Never say die — The one thing that is certain in our lives is roadblocks on the way to our goals. As the saying goes when the going gets tough the tough get going. Never give up and always keep the prize in mind. Keep your long term vision always in focus while you encounter short term setbacks. Never give up on your vision. Again for me having a personal vision for our lives might be a more long term solution than having some resolutions. Having a personal mission is another way to keep your spirits high when you do encounter failures.

Go for greatness — What I mean by this word is not that you are going to be number one in everything you do. What I am trying to say with this is to aim to maximise your own potential. When you give your best, you feel better and you also get rewarded accordingly. When you are making progress in your life you feel happier. Abraham Maslow said self-actualization is the key to a life fully lived.

There you have it the seven keys to winning in the New Year and throughout the year.

The views expressed here are my own and do not represent my organization.