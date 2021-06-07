7 Inspiring Books That Will Hit You Right in the Gut

Reading is a great way to escape the stresses and worries of everyday life, but sometimes it can also inspire you to take action. If you’re looking for an emotional read that will motivate you in your day-to-day life, then these are some books worth checking out:

1) The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho





This book follows protagonist Santiago as he seeks personal enlightenment from a treasure hidden within the Egyptian pyramids. Along his journey, he meets different people who teach him valuable lessons about himself and humanity. What does he learn? “When one desires something very much, all the universe conspires so that one gets it.”

2) The Secret by Rhonda Byrne





Drawing on new thoughts and ideas, this book offers a different way of thinking about what you want to achieve in your life. The Secret is based on the idea that “like attracts like” and your thoughts are creative forces with the power to shape reality.

The Power by Rhonda Byrne – What really matters? What should be our priorities when we live or work, alongside others? This profound question lies at the heart of The Power: A Non-Violent Manifesto by bestselling author Rhonda Byrnes (The Secret). In her stunning new book, she explores how we might use affirming rather than destructive words and actions to build peaceful communities together; showing how it’s done through examples from places as diverse as Israel and Indonesia.

3) Awaken The Giant Within, by Anthony Robbins

Anthony Robbins is a legend in the world of personal development. Awaken The Giant Within has sold over 11 million copies and is one of the best-selling self-help books ever written.

The book explores practical applications for harnessing your “personal power” to create more success, better relationships, increased wealth – you name it! There are many brilliant insights that have helped people find true happiness and fulfilment while finally claiming ownership over their lives. A lot of these ideas are now commonplace or clichés but if we take a moment to consider where they came from, what triggered them into being – this book will hit us right in our guts.

4) The Art of Happiness, by Dalai Lama

The Art of Happiness, written by the Dalai Lama and Dr. Howard Cutler is a book that will make you feel grateful for what you have in life while simultaneously making your heartache with sadness. The two use their combined expertise to discuss how we can help ourselves be happy, even when we are struggling or facing difficult times. They examine our thoughts and emotions but also look at different ways that people cope; from religion to art to humor to charity work and more as coping mechanisms during tough times. For anyone who has been through hard times this book may resonate on an emotional level like no other book before it, but its lessons about how happiness isn’t just something we get automatically.

5)The Four Agreements, by Don Miguel Ruiz

I’d have to say that The Four Agreements is one of the best self-help books I’ve ever read. It’s a short and quick read, but it has stuck with me for years after reading it.

The book teaches you how to live in harmony with yourself and others by following these four agreements: be impeccable with your word, don’t take anything personally, don’t make assumptions about what other people think or feel (and if someone does something “off” act like they’re deaf), always do your best. When we follow these four principles our life gets better because both ourselves and everyone around us become happy.

It was so easy to get on board with Ruiz’s philosophy as soon as I started reading it.

6)The Magic of Thinking Big, by David J Schwartz

The Magic of Thinking Big, by David J Schwartz is a self-help book that will hit you right in the gut. The first section of the text focuses on taking charge and includes chapters like “Think for Yourself” or “Believe That You Can Do Anything.” The second part of this title explores our ability to make intelligent choices such as “Take Responsibility,” or “Know Who’s In Charge.” A quick read with plenty of quotable passages, this classic can be found at most libraries and used copies are plentiful online.

7) Screw It Lets Do It: Lessons in Life, by Richard Branson

Richard Branson’s book Screw It Lets Do It is a great and powerful book. Branson writes about his life lessons learned in business, entrepreneurship, leadership, economics as well as personal experiences that occurred while he was running the Virgin Group empire.

The Screw It Let’s do it a message comes from Sir Richard’s adventurous spirit to never say no when opportunities arise.

Conclusion





In this blog post, we’ve highlighted seven of the most inspiring and motivating books to help get you through your day. The list includes a variety of topics including mental health, self-help, finance, parenting, and more. We hope these titles inspire you in some way as they have for us! Let us know what you think about our selections by leaving a comment below