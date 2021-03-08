7 Good Habits of Highly Successful People

The Way we live each day determines our future life. The secret of our success and future is hidden in our daily habits. If you want to change your life start by changing your habits.

Here I will Share with you habits which you can apply in your life for a better life.



Habit 1 : Work Super Hard

There are no secret to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure. – Colin Powell

There is a saying ” There is no substitute of hard work”. Work everyday like hell whether you feel like it or not work hard everyday & never stop until you succeed. Work 15 to 16 hours a day the great benefit of working super hard is which most people takes year to achieve you can achieve it within 3 – 4 month because you are working super hard by working 15 to 16 hours a day. Set bigger goals for yourself with clarity & start working harder for it everyday take consistent action everyday whether you are getting result or not & never stop until you achieve your goal. No action, No result.



Habit 2 : Surround yourself with Smart people



Surround yourself with people that reflect who you want to be and how you want to feel, energies are contagious. – Rachel Wolchin

Surround yourself with people who are smarter than you, better than you and hard working than you, learn from them inspire from them. The more you surround yourself with people who are successful in life the more you are likely to be drift in their direction. Remember, the people you surround, the words you hear from them everything matters. Be picky about whom you surround if your surrounding are not better than you change your surrounding. Surround yourself with people who push you to be the best version of yourself, the people who makes you step out of comfort zone, the people who change your mindset and thinking.



Habit 3 : Set Priorities



There comes a time when you have to stop crossing oceans for people who wouldn’t even jump puddles for you. – Unknown

I believe setting priorities is the first step towards success. Plan your day before you go to bed, set top 3 priorities which is your most important first task in the morning. Show me how you spend your time and money and will reveal what your priorities really are.

As Brian Tracy says if you have 3 frogs to eat, eat the ugliest one first and ugliest frog is your hardest and most important priority to tackle in the morning. Remember, Always start your day with top 3 priorities which is your important and hardest work to tackle in the morning.



Habit 4 : Find Your Why



We are here to put a dent in the universe. Otherwise why else even be here. – Steve Jobs

The people don’t believe in what you do they believe in why you do. Your why is your purpose to live, your why is your reason why you are here on the earth, your why is your reason to wake up in the morning. People usually give up when they don’t have a reason for what they are doing. When you have a why to live you will become unstoppable in your journey, purpose is what unites great success, purpose is what makes you preserve, purpose is what gives you meaning in your work and life. The best way you can find your purpose to live is by asking questions like what your purpose to live, why you do what you do, when you find your true purpose to live it will change your whole life.



Habit 5 : Develop Growth Mindset



Challenges are what make life interesting. Overcoming them is what makes life meaningful. – Joshua Marine

The Successful people are the people who know about themselves they know their priorities, their strength and weakness, their goals they live their life with clarity. The people with growth mindset believe they can achieve anything they want by right mindset and working harder for it. The growth mindset people believe they can change their any circumstances they never make excuses they believe that their life is their 100 percent responsibility.

The people with fixed mindset believe they are where they are because of their parents and their life problems they don’t even try to change their situations, the reason why they remain poor and mediocre.



Habit 6 : Visionary



The greatest danger for most of us not that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that it is too low and we reach it. – Michelangelo

A visionary is a person who think in future who plan their future. The people like Bill gates, Elon musk and Jeff Bezos are visionary because they invent things they had changed people’s life by their innovative ideas. The best way you can become a visionary person is through reading books, reading books gives you creative ideas about future life it will help you in getting creative innovative ideas which you can apply in life & change the world.



Habit 7 : Getting out of Comfort zone



Step so far outside your comfort zone that you forget how to get back. – Anonymous

In life, you don’t grow when you feel relaxed and good you will grow when you step outside of your comfort zone and do something which makes you feel uncomfortable. Comfort zone is a good place to live but great things never happen here. If you want to change your life start by step outside of your comfort zone.