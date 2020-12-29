7 Fun Activities for After the Holidays

It can sometimes be a bit of a shock when the holidays pass us by.

Often, we’re left with short, cold days that loom over us as we wait for spring. But it doesn’t have to feel this way! We can make our own fun this time of year!

Here are seven easy activities to do with your family that make January, February, and March more fun!

1. Have a Living Room Campout

Spread out those sleeping bags and start up your fire. If you don’t have a working fireplace, make s’mores in the oven and enjoy a roaring fire courtesy of Netflix. If you have younger kids, break out a few glow lights and read some camping stories to complete the experience.

2. Do an Epic Puzzle

Even in the age of technology, a good puzzle will engage you while making you think and problem solve. So, find one the whole family loves. When you finish your masterpiece, glue and frame it for all to see.

3. Make Valentine’s Day Special

Put hearts on your loved one’s doors, eat read food, and make a special dinner to give your Valentine’s Day a unique flair. Jazz up this holiday for a fun vibe in the middle of winter.

If you’re loving this list of winter activities, check out this Ultimate Winter Bucket List!

4. Make You Own Snowflakes

Create your own decorations with homemade paper snowflakes. Hang them on a string in your dining room for the winter.

5. Make Your Own Ice

We left a tub of water outside with leaves in it once. When it froze, it turned into an interesting science experiment with the kids. Now, we do it on purpose!

What can you leave outside filled with water? Have fun making your own unique ice sculptures and experiments!

6. Take Advantage of Snow

If you live in an area that sees snow, spend lots of time in it! Make snow angels, a snowman, a fort, or an igloo. End with a snowball fight!

The possibilities are endless and they all bring out the playfulness in family.

7. Whip Up Some Winter Food

Finally, what’s winter without your favorite soups and chilis? Use a day on winter break (or a weekend) to whip up three or four of them. Then, freeze the leftovers and enjoy them over the coming months!

But, don’t forget your fresh bread!

In Conclusion

The time after the holidays may not be as glorious as December, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still play, have fun, and create special memories.