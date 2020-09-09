7 Essential Laws of Success

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
I was born in Cape Town, South Africa, where I grew up and completed a B.Accounting degree at Stellenbosch University. To be honest, I had no idea what career I wanted to pursue, and after 5 years of almost no job satisfaction, I emigrated to Taiwan in 2006 to happily teach English for just over a year. However, in 2007 I was lured back into the corporate world and a lucrative wealth management career in Shanghai. After making little progress, I ended up in Hong Kong with no clear direction or motivation in life, until I finally quit and left the corporate in 2014. This final surrender and letting go of a painful past and false 'sense-of-self', taught and allowed me to discover my passion for Energy Healing. It inspired me to pursue a coaching career and show other entrepreneurs, and any life passion-seekers how to also energetically remove their own money blocks.
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
