7 Entrepreneurial Lessons Learned in 2019

Each year, I learn some cool entrepreneurial lessons —and this past year was no exception. Here are my top 7 lessons learned in 2019 that every entrepreneur must know!!

The good news is that other entrepreneurs (YOU) can benefit from my amazing experiences and the lessons I’ve learned.

#1 Create a Healthy Routine (for success)

The best entrepreneurs build healthy routines to help them stay grounded in keeping themselves energetic, productive, successful, and happy.

Entrepreneurship can be exhausting and stressful. Therefore, a consistent routine becomes your foundation on which you structure your life and work.

When I’m traveling or at home, I do some simple exercises, eat healthy (with a little bit of indulgence), and work my planned out schedule.

Here’s a snapshot of my daily and healthy routine:

6:00 AM: wake up

do small exercises first thing (same at home and in hotels) It’s a 15-minute blood-booster to get the blood flowing such as jumping jacks, push-ups, sit-ups, etc Sometimes I’ll run in the neighborhood, do a little jog around the block… anything to get the blood flowing.

6:30 AM: have a little espresso in the morning to help give me a bit more of a jumpstart.

7:30 AM: eat something healthy, overall, my meals consist of some protein (a protein drink, powder, or protein bar).

After breakfast, I focus on the schedule I downloaded from the night before: such as upcoming podcasts, conference calls, board calls, advisory calls, in-person meetings, and filming.

Noon: stop for lunch and typically eat a healthy protein like chicken, fish, or porks. I stay away from a lot of fats during the day and make sure to eat clean.

1:00 PM Work my schedule

6:00 PM: at dinner, I allow myself a full meal —maybe an indulgence such as pasta

7:30 PM: always finish with a reward, such an ice cream sundae or a piece of cake (small portions)

And then and then off to the races for any events for networking, last-minute meetings, and downloading next day’s schedule

Overall, my healthy routine is extremely important for high-performance and having the energy to keep up in this fast-moving world.

Because I crushed 2019 by following a healthy routine, I’m going to add more events to this year’s schedule!! It pays to be healthy!

#2 Try Amazon (for the present and future)

One of the entrepreneurial lessons learned this year (and for some time now) is creating Amazon businesses. It’s the wave of the future!!

Most of us are tuning into what Amazon is doing now and have been for the last few years. But I think I’m a little late to the game… but there are still big opportunities on Amazon.

If you have a product that would be applicable for Amazon, add it to their platform. Become an Amazon business (seller) as soon as possible.

BUT don’t just put it on Amazon… there’s a whole way to structure it the right way. Get the right people to partner with and learn the process and then consider ourselves those people.

Whatever business you are in, never stop looking for the next hot deal. —Kevin Harrington

Check the trends, do a little research and go after it this year! You have to be willing to take a leap of faith. I do my research and follow my gut, and it has led me to the success I have today.

#3 Become an Expert (in your niche)

“Find the smartest people you can and surround yourself with them.” – Marissa Meyer

In business, I value relationships the most. The relationships gained has helped me grow in the past year!

I have a “Golden Rolodex” that I’ve built over 35 years. This Golden Rolodex features the Key People of Influence (KPI) in their chosen niche, aka, experts in their profession.

These KPIs, are the people I call and ask for help —whether it be for finance, operations, manufacturing, e-commerce, etc. It’s because they know their stuff! They are the expert in their chosen field.

So what is my strength, expertise, or key influence?

I help and empower entrepreneurs. I find out their weaknesses and help to support them.

What I love the most is being able to look at an entrepreneur in the eyes and say… “this is what you need to do to take yourself to the next level and become the expert!”

My most recent book is called “How to Become a Key Person of Influence” and it’s a step-by-step system that will help you become the go-to-person in your field.

Your business will grow exponentially just by becoming one of the key people in your industry. Become that person who gets the phone call from big listings or celebrities who need expert help.

An entrepreneurial lesson learned this year is that experts help each other!

You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want. —Zig Ziglar

The bottom line is to become a Key Person of Influence and let it change your life for the better. You will create some really cool relationships (for life).

After all, you are the expert so why not help others with your knowledge.

#4 Focus on Your Strengths (not weaknesses)

Let’s face it, we are human and we can’t be good at everything… so it’s time to choose what we are great at and make that our focus!

This past year, I honed in on my strength and asset to be able to actually visualize the actual strengths and weaknesses in others. I help them grow their idea, product, or service.

Not everybody is good at everything. I focus on people’s strengths and then I surround them with the people that they need to complement their strengths. I help people find “their people”.

We, as humans, are not good at everything we do. Stop worrying about what you’re bad at or what you’re “good enough” at and start focusing on what you’re great at and what you love, like, and enjoy.

Play to your strengths and be secure in what you’re good at and what you have to contribute.

“Don’t be intimidated by what you don’t know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else.” – Sara Blakely

#5 Don’t Be Flashy (give value)

Being successful is awesome but instead of being flashy, try putting it back into helping others. Provide value to your fellow entrepreneurs —because that’s ultimately how you will find continuous success.

Try to stay away from pretending to be someone you’re not, especially if it’s pretentious. Now I know people that do that, but they also earned it. And that’s okay.

At the end of the day, I think people are interested in your message. People are not really interested in what flashy and expensive car you’re driving.

Many influencers like to show off their success by posing in front of expensive cars, planes, homes, etc. At the end of the day, it’s about creating valuable content and being your authentic self to gain a real and engaging audience.

Your followers will be your customers for life if you give them value. Show them that you’re humble, real, kind, and you care to help.

“Define your priorities, know your values and believe in your purpose. Only then can you effectively share yourself with others.” —Les Brown

#6 Build Strong Partnerships

Great partnerships mean great money. Whenever you want to take your income up to a higher level, look for a higher level partnership. A radical idea becomes fairly plausible when you have the right partners.

Bottom line: not much happens when you work in isolation; however, with the right partners, anything is possible. —Kevin Harrington

The most rewarding part of building a business with the spirit of partnership in everything you do is the unexpected rewards that show up.

You know you’ve built solid partnerships when you’re constantly surprised by how things turn out better than you expected.



Great partnerships have allowed me to make progress in ways I would have never imagined.

As a result of partnerships, I’ve seen my businesses go global, I’ve received investment at the valuation I wanted, I have earned a high income, and I’ve been given shares in growth companies,

I have had a lot of fun, been invited on unique trips away and met my entrepreneurial heroes.

None of these things would have happened if I hadn’t built strong relationships that turned into strong partnerships.

#7 Write a Book

Writing a book will not only make you smarter, stronger, and more creative, —it will give you authority, credibility, and expertise.

A book is more like your business card and college degree mixed together.

A book is great for getting attention because it’s a huge marketing tool with unique and special abilities to create attention that you can turn into almost anything else you want — sales, media, authority, word of mouth.

Having a great book brings people to you, lets people know exactly who you are, and shows them how you can help them. It’s the best marketing tool you could ever use to not just build your brand, but actually attract clients.

I’ve written a few books and I’m working on another book right now. It’s been one of the best assets for me as an entrepreneur. It opens up opportunities to speak on large stages, interview on trending podcasts, and help others become successful entrepreneurs.

What entrepreneur lessons did you learn in 2019?

