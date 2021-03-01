7 Easy Tips to Simplify Your Workday

How does your calendar look for the week? The month? As a Spiritual Medium, Healer & Coach I feel your pain, literally! So let’s focus this question and make it less overwhelming…

What does your work schedule look like today?

Chances are, your list is longer than the hours in your work day. Even by working more than 8 hours, your list will most likely not get completed today and things will get added that are unforeseen. The more you cram into each day hurts YOU!

You live in a society of go, go, go and over plan your days to the max…until you can’t any longer. Eventually you will burn out, if you haven’t already. Most people come to me when they have reached their breaking point but there are ways to stop this from happening.

Sometimes you have control over your schedule, sometimes you don’t but there are things within your day that you DO have control over.

The question is: Are you READY to live and work in a more balanced way?

As crazy as this may seem, you get to choose how overworked you are. You absolutely do!

You know where your current path is going to lead you. You have heard the saying, “No one ever says on their deathbed that they wished they worked more.” Since I can see and talk with spirits, I can absolutely verify this from before they cross over, during their transition and after they have crossed over. They never wish they worked more or had more money. Ever! Once they cross over, they wonder why we do what we do, the irony! They wish they had spent their time better.

Your life is about your experiences, creating memories (because those you WILL take with you) and living your truth.

7 Tips to Help You Stop Cramming so Much into Your Workday:

Be REALISTIC with your daily schedule. Schedule in less than what you think you can actually accomplish and leave space for important last minute things that have to happen today.

LUNCH is important, so schedule it into your calendar! You will be so much more productive after you fuel your body and you take a little break from work.

PRIORITIZE. Complete the most important tasks first and the rest will be completed as it can be. You can intuitively tune in to see what is the most important thing each day. Each day, priorities change based upon your company’s demands.

FLOW through your day. When things come up, pause, breathe and let go of how you expected the day to go (this is why you leave space in your schedule!) The more you flow, the more you will accomplish.

Color code tasks so you can look at the day, week and month and see where things are out of whack so you can adjust your schedule as needed. This really helps you put each week and the whole month into perspective!

This one also carries into your personal life, say YESto things you actually want to do and NO to things you do not! You cannot be everything to everybody, it’s physically impossible. Do what you can and delegate the things you cannot.

Schedule time each day to BE. I know this sounds crazy with everything you are doing, but it is very important for you to create a space for you to connect with your body, mind, spirit and emotions. This will help keep you from feeling overwhelmed, it will give you space to put everything into perspective and help you refocus.

What can you start implementing right now to make your days more productive and balanced? If you need help getting your life back into balance, I’m just a message away!

Here is a free 3 part video series I did to help you reclaim your time, relationships, abundance and energy. Balance is possible in all areas of your life.