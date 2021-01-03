7 Common Habits That Boost Risk of Depression

The insidious dark world-building inside your head, where everything that you enjoy previously become frivolous and you feel a dark-gray cloud taking hold of your life, is what depression feels like.

Depression comes in many forms. Clinical depression, seasonal affective disorder, atypical depression, bipolar disorder are some common types of depression that people often suffer from.

Getting professional help in the initial phase can help reduce depression before it turns into a major depression.

According to research, there are many factors that ignite depression, such as medical treatment, genetic, medications, stressful or traumatic life events, and so on. But there are many obscure habits that inadvertently lead to depression.

Here are 7 habits that increase the risk of depression.

1) Spending Too Much Time On Media

With the increasing number of technology and media, the individual could not avoid using it. One cannot keep themselves away from the media. Not only youth and adults but also children have developed the habit of multitasking on media.

Research says spending too much time on online media and scrolling through social media feeds leads to high depression. It directly affects a person’s personality traits and increases mental health risks, such as anxiety and mood disorders.

A limit should be set on the use of media platforms so that the risk of depression is reduced. Children, especially, should be kept away from phones, computers so they do not become a victim of depression at an early age.

2) Irregular Sleep Habit

Proper sleeping habits play an important role in maintaining mental health. If you ignore the importance of proper sleep routine, then it will cost you your mental health.

Cognitive Therapy and Research, 2014, research states that people who sleep late at night are at risk of more negative thoughts the next day, which is also an early sign of depression.

Sleep irregularity ignites sleep behavior that directly affects mood and brings fatigue, which triggers depression. Going to bed early has health benefits, not only physically but also mentally, that no one should avoid. Thus, set a routine to go to bed at the same time each day, and do not indulge on the phone or have negative or stressful thoughts before bed. Proper sleep will help you wake up fresh in the morning and keep you fit both physically and mentally.

3) Spending Too Much Time In Isolation

It may be beneficial to spend a little time alone. But when you are prone to avoid socializing on a large scale, it is a sign of depression. Too much time in solitude makes it difficult for positive thoughts to come to your mind.

In order to maintain your mental health balance, it is important to exchange your emotions and feelings with your family and friends. As human is a social animal, we need constant support from our friends and family members to feel safe in the environment. The exchange of thoughts and feelings also helps in checking negativity and facing a stressful situation.

Therefore, do not ignore people and underestimate the importance of socializing. Keep taking small steps to talk and meet people as much as possible.

4) Eating unhealthy food

“We become, what we eat.” Unhealthy and processed foods can also trigger depression. According to The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition Research, people who maintain a healthy diet and abstain from processed foods have a lower risk of depression. Large amounts of processed foods increase the rate of anxiety and mood swings in people.

Poor diet affects emotional reactions, which leads to depression. If you notice a sudden change in your weight, then it is advisable to track your eating habits. Choose food that is full of nutrients and avoid sugary products.

So keep yourself away from junk food as much as possible and increase the intake of vegetables and food in your diet.

5) Indulging In Negative Thinking

Negative thoughts are common, one cannot always think, only positive. But with too many negative thoughts, you are at increased risk of depression. Involving yourself in negative thoughts and dwelling on your past mistakes makes depression even worse.

If you ignore the present and always dwell in your past, it’s high time to track down your flow of thoughts. Negative remarks, self-pity, stressful situations, loss, or failure are common ways that intensify negative thoughts.

Spending time with negative people also increases the risk of depression. Therefore, living with people who radiate positive energy will reduce its risk.

6) Inactivity

Even a slight depression makes daily activity monotonous, where you don’t feel like going out, and feel like staying in bed all day. But doing so increases depression even more. Long-term inactivity leads to depressed mood and a lack of pleasure in daily activities.

According to research, moderate exercise, such as walking, helps improve mood and reduce depression. Moderate exercise ignites dopamine, which helps to lighten the mood and make you feel good.

Instead of sticking to television and phone, encourage yourself to take a little step daily or thrice in a week to some physical activity. You can also volunteer or help others or do an activity that makes you feel excited. This will elevate your mood and reduce the risk of depression.

7) Taking Too Much Sleep

Maintaining a healthy sleeping routine keeps you mentally fit. But not getting up from bed all day will make your depression worse. While sleeping throughout the day seems like a good idea to avoid real-life problems and hide in a comfortable place, it plays an opposite role in your mental health. Waking up in the morning and running at least a daily personal hygiene routine is also proven to keep your mind healthy. Such as brushing, showering, getting ready. If you are having a hard day ahead, it will make you feel good.

In today’s fast-paced life, depression becomes the most common and major problem. It often makes people numb from doing daily chores or enjoying their lives. But that doesn’t mean you can’t beat it. With simple awareness, you can keep yourself mentally and physically fit. If you think you are being a victim of depression, then take help from professionals and from your family members.

Do not suppress your thoughts, take action immediately.