7 Black Owned Clothing Brands You Probably Haven’t Heard About

Fear of God, Off-White, Pyer Moss, Telfar, Don C, and Yeezy are some of the black owned brands everyone knows about. But there are more where that came from. Here are 7 black owned clothing brands you probably never heard about.

Tier NYC – Tier NYC is a streetwear brand founded by three New Yorkers: Nigeria Ealey, Esaie Jean-Simon, and Victor James. Founded in 2014, the brands slogan is “Art Never Dies”. They try to express their art through high quality/top tier clothing. The threads have been seen being worn by Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, & Winnie Harlow. Link to their website is https://www.shoptier.nyc

Models in Tier NYC Biker Shorts & Crop Top

2. EAT (Elevate All The Time) – The DC based streetwear brand was founded by Malik Jarret. He is a Washington D.C. native with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. “If you don’t EAT, you die in the streets” is the brands slogan that can resonate with anyone. Malik has also done a lot of non-profit work in his community. During the Spring of 2017, Jarrett partnered with Kai Blake of DCPS, to create a BOYS EAT mentorship program, mentoring 15 5th and 6th grade students in Ward 8. Link to their website is https://allhomage.com

Malik Jarret, CEO of EAT

3. Capture The World – CEO David Carmichael II took over his father’s business in 2016. The idea of the brand was originally started by his father David Carmichael Sr. in 1995. Capture The World is a streetwear brand from Hampton, VA. “The World is Yours/Capture it” is their slogan. Capture The World is geared towards young Millennial and Generation Z people who have a creative mindset. The brand tries to capture its creativity using inspiration from all aspects of the world. The link to their website is https://www.capturetheworldapparel.com

Rapper Jason Chu in CTW Jesus Peace Hoodie

David Carmichael II, CEO

CTW “Bleach Out” Tee

Photo Cred: Eli Sollitto

CTW “Striped” Sweatshirt

4. Afresh Culture – Chicago based christian clothing brand Afresh Culture was started by Dante Brooks. The name of the brand is inspired by bible verse Acts 3:19, “Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord.” “My prayer for this brand is that God blesses it fully where proceeds from all sales can be used to help other missions. Where we can bless a kid who needs clothes, bless a ministry going on a missions trip, bless churches in need of help, bless a mother who is struggling”, says Dante. The link to their website is https://afreshculture.com

Model in Afresh Culture Tee



5. Joe Freshgoods – This brand is from Chicago as well, the west side of Chicago. The CEO goes by the name Joe Freshgoods as well. He is the designer and creative director. His goal is to create authentic collections for streetwear lovers around the world. He has a store in Chicago called Fat Tiger which sells his brand and other clothing brands. His hard work has led to him collaborating with McDonald’s, The Chicago Bears, Snapple and New Balance. Shop now at https://joefreshgoods.com

Joe Freshgoods

Joe FreshGoods New Balance Collab

Joe Freshgoods Chicago Bears Collab

6. Wrldinvsn – This brand was started in New Orleans by Nicholas Clark and Marlon Watts. They started doing pop up shops at Louisiana Tech University and years later their brand became recognized around the world. They have a wide range of t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and sweatpants for reasonable prices. You can visit their website at https://www.wrldinvsn.com

Model in Wrldinvsn Hoodie and Sweatpants

7. Support Black Colleges – Support Back Colleges is a brand that was started by Howard University grad Corey Arvinger. The brand resides in Atlanta, GA. The main purpose of the brand was to raise awareness about the support of HBCU’s (Historical Black Colleges and Universities). Celebrities such as Teyanna Taylor, Missy Elliot, Chris Paul, Eva Marcille and many more have been spotted wearing the brand. you can visit their website at https://supportblackcolleges.org