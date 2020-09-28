7 Best Energy-boosting Techniques for Students

Many people remember their college years as the happiest period in their lives and, of course, it is not for nothing. However, student life is filled not only with happy moments, but also with deadlines, stress, sleepless nights, and cramming. “Months are different in college, especially freshman year. Too much happens. Every freshman month equals six regular months – they’re like dog months,” writes Rainbow Rowell in Fangirl.

High emotional pressure and excessive workload can easily tire anyone out, especially if you are stuck at home due to the pandemic. In times like these, young people use their smartphones as a window into the world and an opportunity to communicate with their loved ones. However, according to recent research, our gadgets make us even more anxious and worn out. So, what to do? Remember that you can always delegate some of your homework to a highly-skilled paper writer and recharge your batteries meanwhile. We have gathered for you 7 best recipes that will help you raise your energy levels simply and naturally. We guarantee that you will not experience any side effects apart from a heightened sense of well-being.

1. Make sleep your friend.

While in many critical situations, what we really want is a cup of coffee; in the long run, a perfect antidote against fatigue is getting enough sleep. Most people need from 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Yet, it is not only the quantity but also the quality that matters. To feel energized in the morning, you need to relax before going to bed. Put down your smartphone and do yoga, read a good book, or pick a gratitude exercise. It would also help a lot if you could make sure you sleep in a dark, quiet, and well-aired room. Believe us, you will wake up with a smile!

2. Slow down now to speed up later.

Techniques that teach us to slow down and live in the moment can also make us more productive and energetic. Meditation is a magic bullet that will allow you to fight lethargy, get more focused, and boost your energy levels. Even when you are at college or studying at home, you can do tiny mindfulness exercises (e.g., color breathing, body scan, or daily gratitude) to give your mind a break from anxiety and emotional pressure.

3. Feel tired? Go for a walk!

If you feel drained and find it hard to focus on anything, go for a walk. You can also opt for a run or a bicycle ride. Actually, any healthy dose of physical activity will do. Research shows that exercise can help you reduce tiredness and feel re-energized.

4. All you need is water!

Scientists have proven that dehydration can lead to fatigue and a drop in your energy levels. So, please, make sure you drink enough water. Apart from staying hydrated, you can also resort to some self-prescribed hydrotherapy: take a contrast shower or go for a swim in a local swimming pool. Water will refresh your body and wash away worries!

5. Get out socializing.

Socializing can help you overcome stress, become more pro-active and energetic. In her extremely insightful TED-talk “How to Make Stress Your Friend,” Stanford University psychologist Kelly McGonigal reveals the secrets behind the work of oxytocin, the cuddle hormone. The interesting thing about this hormone is that it is released as a stress response and prompts you to seek social support and friendly encouragement in stressful situations. At the same time, it has an extremely beneficial effect on your cardiovascular system, relaxing your blood vessels, and strengthening your heart. “So when you reach out to others under stress, either to seek support or to help someone else,” says McGonigal, “you release more of this hormone, your stress response becomes healthier, and you actually recover faster from stress.” Thus, being social, seeking help, and helping others is a great way to reduce stress, recharge your batteries, and become healthier.

6. Let music make your day.

Studies show that music can improve your mood, boost your motivation, reduce fatigue and even pain. So, when you need to brighten up your day, listen to some positivity-filled music and get inspired. Best results will be achieved if you also sing along and dance to the beat. It is a sure-fire way to cheer up!

7. Get things done.

Have you ever felt burdened by the tasks you have not completed yet? The realization that your to-do list is almost endless drains your energy. A great way to overcome apathy, in this case, is to prioritize things that matter to you and finally get down to doing them. You are free to use the GTD methodology or any other technique to accomplish what you need to do in a stress-free way. The only secret to success is to start right now. We wish you the best of luck!