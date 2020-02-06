Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

63 of 100 Moms – Lunch Dates

I remember on one occasion, my Dad came by my high school with a Wendy's combo.

By

Caroline, “Schedule regular lunch dates with each child during the school week. These dates will allow for one-on-one time with each other, and a break away from the classroom.  Weekends may work better for some parents.Tip 1

Schedule a regular date night with your spouse. A great way to re-energize your relationships.Tip 10

It is smart to make time, to schedule it, it does scurry by.  I can imagine how this small, not-so-small gesture could have been life changing for me.  I think this advice is extra valuable for Moms with more than one child.

I remember on one occasion, my Dad came by my high school with a Wendy’s combo. Given he was not at all expressive, and not much for gestures of love, this would be one of the most special things he’d ever done for me. I was the envy of the school. It was the best burger of my life! I have never forgotten the day, or the feeling.

Connection sometimes doesn’t just happen.  It may have to be prioritized and deliberate.  I believe if you talk and share time when nothing is wrong, it will be easier to communicate when something might be wrong.

What a beautiful concept to build in special time, simply to enjoy each other for no other reason. When raising Michael, I never considered scheduling special time for lunches.  Resources, and finances were pretty limited, as was my capacity.

I did demonstrate love in many other ways, favorite meals, special snacks, post-it notes, walks to the store, crafts, libraries, bedtime reading, things like that. Caroline’s tip is well-received by me, especially at this stage, the adult-child stage.

I’ve been fortunate enough to have had Michael schedule a special lunch date with me.  I’ve also enjoyed special lunches with my nieces, and now have more resources to have frequent dates with Big Mike.  I see the value, and the magic, in that precious time.

I better get out my planner!

    Doreen Coady, Author, 100 Moms 1000 Tips 1 Million Reasons

    (Recently released, 100 Moms 1000 Tips 1 Million Reasons now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kindle and Indigo/Chapters/Coles.)

     

    The author an empty-nester who has spent the last two years collecting tips from 99 Moms. Her heartwarming, and real-talk, message on parenting is woven through their collective wishes and wisdom.

    Moms are diverse in terms of age, culture, social-economic background, and beliefs. Contributions provide 1000 parenting tips from 100 Moms interested in helping each other, and Moms to come.

    Every tip and commentary is distinct, providing a magnificent assortment of shared experiences. The collection conveys the depth, devotion, and breadth of motherhood.

    This is fun, enlightening, easy to read, and a highly relatable account of parenting successes and struggles.

    For ‘the why,’ check out, https://99momsplusone.wordpress.com/, or search “100 Moms 1000 Tips” on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How These 20 Online Filipino Moms on LinkedIn Manage Both Life and Business

    by Jane Martinito
    Community//

    How to Best Conquer the Back to School Blues

    by Beth Meltzer
    Community//

    C-Suite Moms: “Keep the glass balls in the air and let the rubber ones bounce” With Amber Quist CMO of Silvercar by Audi & Jessica Abo

    by Jessica Abo

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.