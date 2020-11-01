61 Affirmations for Women [Affirmations for Family, Positivity, Inner Strength, Relationship Stability, and Success]

Women today enjoy more freedom and opportunities than history has ever allowed globally. Although the progress has been impressive, there is still much more work to do.

Until women can earn the same wages as men, hold the same rights in each country, and pursue their dreams at will, we won’t have societal equality.

We continue to wage the battle to achieve these rights for women. While that effort continues, there is one way for a woman to take charge of her circumstances.

Powerful affirmations for women can unlock the positivity, self-esteem, and confidence that take you on a journey toward success. You can cultivate everything you need with the correct mindset.

What is most important to you today?

Do you seek more family time, world peace, or strength to get through your day?

Is there a relationship that you feel could be improved?

What about the successes you strive to achieve daily?

When these affirmations become part of your daily routine, you can silence the self-doubt. These words can become the foundation of each action you take.

Best Family Affirmations for Women

Women are sisters, daughters, spouses, and mothers. You may be a niece, an aunt, or a grandmother.

These family connections help define who you see yourself as being along life’s journey. Although each season might bring something new, it also provides learning opportunities that help you support the people you love.

When you want your focus to be on supportive and loving family relationships, consider using these affirmations.

I love and am loved by my family. All of my family members are worthy of my love and attention. My children are deeply loved and a source of beauty and joy in my life. My children’s evolution is a natural part of life, and I seek to love and nurture them through all their phases of growth. My family tree’s deep roots provide me the support and guidance I need to move forward in life with confidence. The bonds of family are strong enough to overcome all differences. My siblings are my support, and I am theirs. I honor my parents, and they are proud of me and all I have accomplished. I am worthy of my parents’ love. I am a loving (mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, niece…). I forgive (name of a family member) for their past actions and am ready to accept them into my life again. Even though I do not want (name of a family member) to be an active part of my life, I forgive them and wish them peace and happiness.

Best Affirmations for Positivity

Women experience judgment every day. As a woman, you may feel that eyes are staring at you all of the time.

What do these people want? What ideas are coursing through their imagination?

That judgment doesn’t stop in public. Women experience the same thoughts when they evaluate their physical appearance.



Low self-esteem, a lack of body acceptance, and self-doubt are weapons women wield against themselves to prove that they aren’t as beautiful, loving, or brave as others.

Every person has a unique beauty that shines from within. When you tap into this power, it can alter how you see yourself in numerous ways.

Here are some of the best affirmations for positivity so that you can start seeing yourself from a different frame.

I love and accept my body exactly as it is. I am beautiful. My body is a gift, and I am grateful for all the joy it brings me. My body is healthy and strong. My body allows me to savor and experience all that life offers on the physical plane. My body is sacred, and I honor its divinity. My female body offers health and abundance in every cell. I take care of my body so that my body takes care of me. I feel confident in the way I look. My body is an incredible instrument of intimacy, connection, and the creation of life. I support my body on its journey to health and healing.

Best Affirmations for Inner Strength

Women have the weight of the world on their shoulders. What is remarkable about this fact is that they can still accomplish so many things.

Society still sees women as the caregivers, nurturers, and supporters in the family. Even if she is on her own, a woman is often expected to be in these roles while managing her career, health, and general wellness.

She keeps the family in order, finds the lost items, and wipes the tears from each eye. When there is a quiet moment, you might find her trying to cope alone.

If you find yourself in those moments, know that you are not alone. There is an entire support network available, even if you don’t see it.

Many are on the island with you. These affirmations can help you tap into that energy.

This moment is temporary, and I will be able to get through it. I have the strength I need to endure this situation. Despite challenges, inside me is a place of calm and serenity that effectively allows me to deal with all situations. I have the support I need to handle this problem. There are no problems without solutions. I will emerge from this situation more assertive and more confident. I have faith in my ability to overcome all difficulties in life. Even during hardship, I believe that a higher power supports and protects me.

Best Affirmations to Build Successful Foundations

Finding career success allows you to reach your hopes and dreams. Building a family can take you to the same outcome.

The paths that women take to their goals can be very different. Despite that fact, success is at the heart of each outcome.

Without a success perspective, it becomes an impossible task to reach for what you want in life.

Success brings fulfillment. It enables you to offer the world something valuable while fulfilling what you want to accomplish.

These affirmations can help you start building the life that you want. You can take that first step forward in your career, with your family, or while doing both when these ideas become part of your routine.

I am a confident and powerful woman.

People respect and admire me and listen when I speak.

I am a role model for many young women.

There are no barriers between me and my goals.

I will attain the recognition I deserve.

I am supported in achieving my financial goals.

My creativity is flowing, encouraging me to experience success in my artistic pursuits.

There are no limits to what I can achieve.

My work is respected, and my contributions are deeply appreciated.

I can have the career I want.

Best Affirmations for Relationship Stability

Each person you know becomes a small part of who you are. That’s why long-time friends can often finish each other’s sentences, feel emotional bridges at great distances, and enjoy a stable connection.

Instead of accepting a negative relationship, wait for the person who strives to build you up. When you find those individuals, treasure them!

If you have experienced heartache from previous relationships, these affirmations can help you start the recovery process.

I am worthy of love. I invite a relationship that is healthy and positive in my life. I can have the relationship I want. I am supported in cultivating healthy boundaries in an intimate relationship. My heart is open for love. I accept love into my life. I accept my past and embrace my future relationships. I let go of all pain and trauma and welcome loving and nurturing relationships into my life. I offer the love I wish to receive.

Additional Daily Affirmations for Women

When you need some more inspiration in your life, consider using these additional daily affirmations to bring you the peace, joy, and positivity you want.

I honor my divine femininity. I am a goddess. I am a superhero. I am creative, intuitive, strong, and real. I love being a woman. There are no limits in life, only limited mindsets. I am deeply blessed to be walking this path. I choose to be joyful every day. I radiate positivity everywhere I go. I offer loving kindness to all beings. I attract love, abundance, and health every day.

You can choose your own path in this life. No one has the power to control how you think or feel.

When the world feels like it is against you, please remember that you can push the reset button whenever you want. These affirmations can help restore your perspectives so that you can continue chasing after your hopes and dreams.

Repeat your preferred affirmations for 5-10 minutes each day. If you include them during your meditation time, the experience can be quite powerful.

As these concepts become part of your daily routine.

Read next:

1. Positive Affirmations For Love

2. Positive Affirmations For Self Esteem

3. Positive Affirmations to Express Your Gratitude

4. Positive Affirmations For Men

5. Raikov Effect [Everything You Need to Know]