Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

6 Wellness Habits That Can Make You Feel Less Stressed After Long Days Of Working

Coming home to a tidy house immediately reduces my stress level — and I believe I’m not alone in this. I’ve discovered that doing little tasks every day to keep my house in order leaves me feeling tidy and less emotionally cramped. Here are some of the things I want to do on a regular […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Coming home to a tidy house immediately reduces my stress level — and I believe I’m not alone in this. I’ve discovered that doing little tasks every day to keep my house in order leaves me feeling tidy and less emotionally cramped. Here are some of the things I want to do on a regular or weekly basis to make my home an enjoyable place to be.

Every morning, make your bed.

 And the slightest details will have a significant impact. Your bedroom floor may look like a tornado just went through, but with a tucked-and-tidy bed, the space looks that much more put together. Spend two minutes in the morning making sure you have a clean bed to climb into every night. What person doesn’t like that? (No one, according to the answer.)

Small luxuries can be appreciated.

And if your house isn’t necessarily a Pinterest dream, make do with what you have. To make your room feel more personal, light a candle, put on a simmer pot, or buy a very good hand soap or tea towel.

Simply wash the dished.

Do it now is my latest, all-encompassing daily motto. It’s one of personal commandments, which I embraced after reading The Happiness Project. The philosophy is simple: rather than putting off boring projects, complete them as soon as possible so they don’t loom over your head. It’s successful! Furthermore, the sensation of simply doing tasks is much less stressful than the frustration I would encounter if I procrastinated.

Simply throw away trash as you go.

 I’m not a great fan of clutter. Get into the habit of letting things go. When I find a duplicate utensil while sorting through my kitchen cabinets, I put it in a donation or trash bin. The same applies for tea mugs, past bills, and other random things that I collect but never use. Why trawl through a big pile of garbage when you can only pick what you’re looking for?

Set aside one day a week for housework.

 Your house should be a spot you love coming home to, not a place where you live in different states of clean-up. Try setting out one day for major tasks like vacuuming, cooking, and dusting. Plus, when you’re tidying up bit by little, the big clean would feel less overwhelming.

Bring in as much fresh air as possible.

Bringing in fresh air from outside helps prevent spores from collecting within your house.

If it is safe to do so, open doors and Traditional Timber Sash Windows as soon as possible and get in new, outdoor air. Although it is preferable to open them completely, even a partially broken window will help.

If possible, open several doors and windows to allow more fresh air to enter.

    Christine Chen, Coach at Freelance

    At the very helm of creative photography and videography, stands tall RoyalReel Photography family. My team is duly recognized for taking the best Wedding, Events, Beauty, TV Commercials and Fashion photos and videos.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wachirawut Priamphimai / EyeEm / Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    11 Simple Ways to Make Your Home a Stress-Free Sanctuary

    by Marina Khidekel
    Photo by Chevanon Photography from Pexels
    Community//

    In Harmony

    by Sarah Vadnais
    Community//

    Shake it Up Challenge

    by Allison Goldberg

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.