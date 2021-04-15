6 ways yoga can improve your mental and physical health

Yoga provides physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. And, whether you are suffering from a disease, recovering from surgery, or living with a chronic disease, yoga can become an integral part of your healing and improving speed.

A yoga practitioner can work with patients and make individual plans that work with their medical and surgical treatments. In this way, yoga can support the healing process and help the person experience symptoms with greater focus and less distress.

Yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility.

Slow walking and deep breathing increase blood flow and warm the muscles, while keeping posture can produce strength.

Try this: Tree Pose

Balance yourself on one leg, while keeping the other leg against your calf or above the knee (but never on the knee) at a right angle. Try to focus on one spot in front of you while you balance for a minute.

2. Yoga helps in relieving back pain.

Yoga is as good as stretching to reduce pain and improve mobility for people with lower back pain. The American College of Physicians recommend yoga as the first line of treatment for chronic low back pain.

Try it out: Cat-Cow Pose

Go to all four, keep your palms under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. First, drop your stomach to the floor. Then, exhale while pulling your stomach towards your spine, pulling your spine like a cat.

3. Yoga is beneficial for heart health.

Regular yoga practice can reduce stress levels and inflammation throughout the body, contributing to a healthy heart. Many factors that contribute to heart disease, including high blood pressure and being overweight, can also be treated with yoga.

Try this: Downward Dog Pose

Get on all fours, then press your toes and bring back your sitting bones, forming a triangle. Bend the knees slightly, lengthening the spine and tailbone.

4. Yoga relaxes you, allowing you to sleep better.

Research shows that a consistent sleeping yoga routine can help you get the right frame of mind and prepare your body to fall asleep and stay.

Try this: set foot on the wall

Sit along a wall to your left, then slowly turn to the right and raise your legs to lean against the wall, place your back on the floor and your bones sit close to the wall. You can stay in this position for 5 to 15 minutes.

5. Yoga helps you to cope with stress.

According to the National Institutes of Health, scientific evidence suggests that yoga supports stress management, mental health, mindfulness, healthy eating, weight loss, and quality sleep.

Try it out: corpse posture (prostration)

Away from the body, lie down with your limbs gently raising the palms. Try to clear your mind by taking a deep breath. You can hold this pose for 5 to 15 minutes.

6. Yoga connects you to a supportive community.

Attending yoga classes can reduce loneliness and provide an environment for group therapy and support. Even in individual sessions, loneliness is reduced as one is identified as a unique individual, listened to and participates in the creation of a personalized yoga plan.