6 Ways To Stimulate Your Imagination Throughout Your Day

1. Open Your Mind To Unexplored Paths

Creativity is often tagged together with originality. To come up with new ideas may be challenging and even oftentimes daunting, as unexplored paths may pose unexpected threats. It is also an avenue where one can find genuine ideas that can result to a successful endeavor.

2. After You Wake Up

Meditating for 15 to 20 minutes when you first wake up can help clear your mind. Meditation helps calm the brain down and eliminates a lot of the noise we fill our heads with every day. Overthinking is the enemy of imagination.

3. Use your commute to your advantage

If you're using public transportation, bring a sketch pad with you or download a doodling app and just let your imagination run wild. You don't have to be rembrandt, just draw what pops into your head. Research says doodling can reduce stress, stimulate the problem-solving center of your brain, and boost creative thoughts.If you're driving, plan a different route to work. A change of scenery, even a simple one, can help kickstart your imaginative side. And to ensure that your mind is allowed the peace it needs, try commuting to work without music or talk radio in the background.

4. Pick Up An Exercise Routine

A stimulated body leads to a stimulated mind. It’s something great artists have known for centuries, but it’s easily forgotten with today’s hectic schedules. Next time you can’t quite find the imaginative spark you need, try working up a sweat. It doesn’t matter if you squeeze exercise in before work, after work, or on the weekends, anything that challenges your body will reduce stress and stimulate the brain, allowing your imagination to flow.

5. Don’t Be Afraid To Try Something New

It is often said that if you keep on doing the same things, then you will keep on receiving the same things. Challenge yourself to experience new things or embark on new adventures and endeavors,everyone has a set of skills or talents. Focus on developing and honing these talents to express your creativity and imagination in areas that you excel in or in things that you know how to do best.

6. Condition Your Mind To Relax Through Meditation Techniques

A well-rested mind has a higher potential to learn new things and come up with more creative ideas. There are various meditation methods that you can do to help increase imagination. At the points when you feel tired or bored, and, and you feel that your creativity is running low, look at things in a new perspective. This will give you a fresh approach to things that may even trigger new ideas that you once thought were not possible.

Stimulate Your Imagination

Sometimes all you need is a spark of imagination to completely change your day. But the brain can’t always produce these without a little help, so it’s up to you to get those imaginative juices flowing.