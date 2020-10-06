Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 Ways to Keep Anxiety at Bay During Troubling Times

Harness your power to choose and escape

We all have choices. In challenging times, the choice is choosing what we pay attention to and where we direct our focus. During a global pandemic and a U.S. election year, it’s tempting to focus on the unknown, the “swirl,” the what-if scenarios – but the questions we all have to ask ourselves are, “How is this serving me? What is the most powerful, healthy and productive choice I can make here and now?” Below are tips to help keep anxiety at bay:

  1. Watch the news less

It’s one thing to check the local weather and get a basic idea of what’s happening in your community. Watching the news for hours on end, however, is entirely another. Once you have information about what’s going on in your world, have the presence of mind to step away. Let your heart and soul rest from negative news. Allowing the same heavy content to be pushed on you for hours every day feeds anxiety. Fight it instead by going on a hike, grabbing a good book or watching a light-hearted show to escape and relax.

  1. Focus on what’s in your control

Not letting things that worry you hijack your attention is easier said than done, but mastering this form of self-control is vital to managing stress. Let go of things that you, personally, can’t control. Can you single-handedly choose who’s elected president? Nope. Can you have an impact on the outcome and make your voice heard? Yep! Replace big concerns with small proactive steps you can take to counteract them.

  1. Use free time productively

The time we spend ruminating on current events can be put to much better use. If you’ve recently lost a job or been forced to spend more time at home, then perhaps there’s an opportunity to learn a new skill or hobby. Take your professional knowledge to the next level with podcasts, audiobooks, and online courses. Revise your resume, network with people with whom you’ve been meaning to reconnect. Plan your days by dedicating your focus to specific tasks during designated time slots. Ideally, plan ahead (at least the day before) so you can wake up with a positive and productive mission in mind.

  1. Create healthy distractions

Replace worry with distractions that break you away from unhealthy obsessions. This can be as simple as dialing up a loved one (and not talking about everything that’s wrong in the world). Create rituals to spend time with those you care about – make a meal, watch a new Netflix series, or exercise together.

  1. Utilize Appreciative Inquiry (AI)

Telling people how you feel and what you appreciate about them is a valuable practice, especially during tough times. Examine your life: What resources are available to you? For what are you grateful? The pioneer of Appreciative Inquiry David Cooperrider’s “Ah-Ha!” moment came when he and his team member found themselves in an increasingly hostile and negative atmosphere while working on a research project and decided to change their approach. Rather than inquire into what was NOT working, they decided to examine what was in fact going well. The revelation was that inquiry itself can powerfully shape the way we perceive and develop our systems and support as human beings. Change your thoughts in order to shift your mindset, your disposition and your energy into a more positive direction.

  1. Just breathe

Stress and anxiety can have a number of physical, as well as emotional, consequences. When we are anxious, for example, we often take more frequent, shallow breaths. This can lead to tightness in the chest and even panic attacks. Simple breathing exercises, used when overwhelmed, can be remarkably effective at calming stress and anxiety. Box Breathing, a tool often used by Navy Seals to stay calm in stressful situations, can be done quickly and discreetly. Close your mouth and slowly breathe in through your nose for four counts. Hold your breath for four seconds. Then slowly exhale through your mouth for a count of four. Hold the exhale for another four counts.

Did you know the Apple watch has a reminder to breathe? But no fancy device needed, you can simply set any timer to prompt you to stop and do deep breathing exercises – if you’re feeling really anxious, every half an hour!

When we feel like our back is against the wall, we must be intentional to find mental escape. Amidst the pandemic, it’s up to each one of us to do our best to not only protect our bodies from the virus but our heads from the disease of negative thinking. Make choices every day that will serve you well.

Leigh Ann Errico is a Georgetown University-certified leadership coach, Corentus-certified team coach and the founder of LAErrico & Partners.

Leigh Ann Errico, Executive and Team Coach at LAeRRICO & partners

Leigh Ann Errico is the principal of LAeRRICO & partners Leadership, which she founded in 2007 to focus on Executive Development, Individual & Team Coaching and Leadership Strategy. Leigh Ann is dedicated to guiding business leaders to transform their lives and their careers by astutely addressing their choices and their challenges to achieve their desired results. She equips her clients to strengthen their teams for peak performance by fast-tracking individual growth and optimizing group dynamics. Her career trajectory enables her to wear the hats of executive coach, team coach, advisor and consultant, depending on the needs of each individual client or team.

Leigh Ann is committed to continually expanding and deepening her knowledge. She completed the Leadership Coaching Program at Georgetown University to become a certified Executive Coach (ICF) and is certified to administer the instrument “The Emotional and Social Competency Inventory” (ESCI) for Emotional Intelligence with the Hay Group. Additionally, she is a Corentus-certified Team Coach, which has further strengthened her team coaching toolkit and expanded her skills to create sustainable, measurable and lasting effects to improve team performance. Further supporting her expertise in team dynamics, Leigh Ann is also certified to administer the Team Conversational Norms Diagnostic Instrument. She has studied Somatic Coaching with a Master Somatic Coach to harness the power of areas such as Sensation, Breath, Voice, Mood and Center. Adult Stages of Development, based on extensive research from Harvard and Dr. Suzanne Cook-Greuter, is a large foundation of her practice.

Leigh Ann’s achievements in academia are complemented by her success in the business world, across numerous industries and within various areas of expertise (e.g. sales, marketing, technology and finance). She has held roles of increasing responsibility in Human Resources for two decades. In 2016, Leigh Ann joined Daiichi Sankyo, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, to drive their corporate transformation as VP of HR. Earlier, she served as a VP within HR for Schering Plough Global Pharmaceuticals. In summer 2018, Leigh Ann returned to her core passion – to apply her wealth of experience to LAeRRICO & partners Leadership.

Leigh Ann taps into her understanding to support change in leaders, cultures and outcomes. By customizing interventions and trainings for teams that require third-party support in order to put more useful systems, processes and rules of engagement in place, her clients are better able to serve their organization, their team and themselves. Furthermore, she is a public speaker and trainer on leadership topics that drive inspiration, commitment and results.

In addition to the Georgetown University & Corentus Certifications, Leigh Ann holds two Master’s degrees in Organizational Behavior Psychology and Corporate Communications from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Human Resources Management from Salve Regina University.

Children are Leigh Ann’s number one priority as a proud mother of four young children. In 2013, she founded Wear the Cape™ along with the 501 C3-approved kidkind foundation. The mission of this initiative is to promote kindness and heroic character throughout communities. To date, Leigh Ann’s “passion project” has impacted over 15,000 students’ lives with scholarships and over 50 schools with assemblies, in addition to providing free educational resources and children’s books across the country.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

